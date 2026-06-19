https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russia-has-feeling-us-can-once-again-change-stance-on-ukraine-crisis-settlement---lavrov-1124332933.html

Russia Reckons US May Shift Approach on Ukraine Settlement Yet Again, Lavrov Suggests

Russia Reckons US May Shift Approach on Ukraine Settlement Yet Again, Lavrov Suggests

Sputnik International

Russia has a feeling that the United States may change its approach to the settlement in Ukraine again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-06-19T12:14+0000

2026-06-19T12:14+0000

2026-06-19T14:56+0000

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"We have no concerns. We have a feeling that there may be a change of approach again, as happened after the meeting in Anchorage, where understandings were reached," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Madagascar Foreign Minister Alice N'Diaye. While the United States supports Ukraine through sanctions against Russia and specialized military assistance programs, the top diplomat stressed that US counterparts must not turn a blind eye to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on Russian soil.Russia remains committed to solutions remedying the Ukraine crisis put forward by the US in Alaska, Lavrov said, adding that he is in contact with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.The United States wants to push Russian energy firms out of the global market, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow hopes that the memorandum between the US and Iran will prevent the resumption of hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russia-would-prefer-to-achieve-special-military-operation-goals-through-diplomacy---lavrov-1124331354.html

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