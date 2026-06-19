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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russia-has-feeling-us-can-once-again-change-stance-on-ukraine-crisis-settlement---lavrov-1124332933.html
Russia Reckons US May Shift Approach on Ukraine Settlement Yet Again, Lavrov Suggests
Russia Reckons US May Shift Approach on Ukraine Settlement Yet Again, Lavrov Suggests
Sputnik International
Russia has a feeling that the United States may change its approach to the settlement in Ukraine again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-06-19T12:14+0000
2026-06-19T14:56+0000
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"We have no concerns. We have a feeling that there may be a change of approach again, as happened after the meeting in Anchorage, where understandings were reached," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Madagascar Foreign Minister Alice N'Diaye. While the United States supports Ukraine through sanctions against Russia and specialized military assistance programs, the top diplomat stressed that US counterparts must not turn a blind eye to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on Russian soil.Russia remains committed to solutions remedying the Ukraine crisis put forward by the US in Alaska, Lavrov said, adding that he is in contact with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.The United States wants to push Russian energy firms out of the global market, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow hopes that the memorandum between the US and Iran will prevent the resumption of hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
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Russia Reckons US May Shift Approach on Ukraine Settlement Yet Again, Lavrov Suggests

12:14 GMT 19.06.2026 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 19.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has reason to believe that the United States may once again shift its approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"We have no concerns. We have a feeling that there may be a change of approach again, as happened after the meeting in Anchorage, where understandings were reached," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Madagascar Foreign Minister Alice N'Diaye.
While the United States supports Ukraine through sanctions against Russia and specialized military assistance programs, the top diplomat stressed that US counterparts must not turn a blind eye to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on Russian soil.
Russia remains committed to solutions remedying the Ukraine crisis put forward by the US in Alaska, Lavrov said, adding that he is in contact with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The United States wants to push Russian energy firms out of the global market, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"The United States wants to completely push Russian companies from the global energy market. They openly declared such a goal," Lavrov told a press conference.
Moscow hopes that the memorandum between the US and Iran will prevent the resumption of hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We have a common assessment of the situation in the Middle East, around Iran. We hope that the signed memorandum between Washington and Tehran will prevent the resumption of violence," Lavrov said.
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
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Russia Would Prefer to Achieve Special Military Operation Goals Through Diplomacy - Lavrov
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