https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russian-forces-liberate-yurkovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124332238.html
Russian Forces Liberate Yurkovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Yurkovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Yurkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-06-19T10:33+0000
2026-06-19T10:33+0000
2026-06-19T10:33+0000
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"Over the past day, the settlement of Yurkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 3,140 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 2,040 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 1,540 by the Sever battlegroup, over 1,490 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 985 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 330 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.During the week, one massive and six group retaliatory strikes were carried out against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the ministry added.The Russian air defense forces destroyed 3,909 drones, eight Flamingo land-based cruise missiles and five HIMARS multiple rocket launchers of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-kutuzovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124321983.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Yurkovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Yurkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past day, the settlement of Yurkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 3,140 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost over 3,140 military personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, 53 vehicles and nine field artillery guns," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 2,040 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 1,540 by the Sever battlegroup, over 1,490 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 985 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 330 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
During the week, one massive and six group retaliatory strikes were carried out against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the ministry added.
The Russian air defense forces destroyed 3,909 drones, eight Flamingo land-based cruise missiles and five HIMARS multiple rocket launchers of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"A total of 89 guided aerial bombs, five US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket launchers, eight Flamingo land-based cruise missiles and 3,909 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.