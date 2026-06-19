https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/south-korean-navy-conducts-fire-drills-off-both-coasts--reports-1124330060.html

South Korean Navy Conducts Fire Drills Off Both Coasts – Reports

South Korean Navy Conducts Fire Drills Off Both Coasts – Reports

Sputnik International

The South Korean Navy conducted live-fire four-day drills this week in waters off the country's western and southern coasts to enhance combat readiness, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the country's navy.

2026-06-19T08:29+0000

2026-06-19T08:29+0000

2026-06-19T08:29+0000

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The exercises began on Tuesday and involved around 20 surface ships and naval aircraft to practice response to various maritime threats and actions under regional operational conditions, aimed at ensuring sustained combat readiness of each fleet, the report said. The Second Fleet, responsible for the defense of the Yellow Sea, involved the 7,600-tonne ROKS Yulgok Yi I destroyer, equipped with US-made Aegis ballistic missile defense system, as well as the 3,200-tonne flagship Eulji Mundeok warship. It also deployed the P-3C and P-8A patrol aircraft, and the AW-159 and Lynx naval combat helicopters, it added. The Third Fleet, based on the southern coast, mobilized the 4,400-tonne Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin-class destroyer and the 2,500-tonne Jeonbuk frigate, as well as patrol aircraft and naval helicopters, the Yonhap reported. In addition, the drills included the South Korean KF-16 fighter and the US Forces Korea AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, the report said. The Yellow Sea drills focused on countering invasion attempts by simulated enemy from the sea, as well as improving actions in electronic warfare, anti-submarines defense, counter-drone operations and surface targets. The exercises off the southern coast pursued similar tasks, along with testing the defensive readiness of regional key ports.

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