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Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack
Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack
Sputnik International
The transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the Zaporozhye Region was subjected to a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight, with no casualties reported, the power plant said on Friday.
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2026-06-19T09:15+0000
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"On the evening of June 18 and on the night of June 19, the transport workshop belonging to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of [Russian nuclear corporation] Rosatom's nuclear power plants, was subjected to a series of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces drones," the station said in a statement.At least 14 strikes were recorded, the facility noted. These attacks are aimed at disrupting the function of the plant's transport infrastructure, it said. Despite the ongoing provocations,the power plant's staff remain fully committed to upholding all operational safety protocols to guarantee the facility's stability, the statement added.
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Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack

08:35 GMT 19.06.2026 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 19.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankAn armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi
An armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
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SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the Zaporozhye Region was subjected to a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight, with no casualties reported, the energy facility said on Friday.
"On the evening of June 18 and on the night of June 19, the transport workshop belonging to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of [Russian nuclear corporation] Rosatom's nuclear power plants, was subjected to a series of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces drones," the station said in a statement.
At least 14 strikes were recorded, the facility noted.

"As a result of one of them, a fire broke out in one of the shielded enclosures of the transport workshop. The most important thing is that there are no casualties," the statement added.

These attacks are aimed at disrupting the function of the plant's transport infrastructure, it said. Despite the ongoing provocations,the power plant's staff remain fully committed to upholding all operational safety protocols to guarantee the facility's stability, the statement added.
View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Military Strikes Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Transport Workshop - ZNPP
31 May, 12:10 GMT
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