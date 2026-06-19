https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/transport-workshop-of-znpp-subjected-to-massive-drone-attack-overnight-1124330200.html
Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack
Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack
Sputnik International
The transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the Zaporozhye Region was subjected to a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight, with no casualties reported, the power plant said on Friday.
2026-06-19T08:35+0000
2026-06-19T08:35+0000
2026-06-19T09:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
rosatom
russia
zaporozhye npp
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_0:113:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a3415537425f2d3917c9578ffaff94.jpg
"On the evening of June 18 and on the night of June 19, the transport workshop belonging to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of [Russian nuclear corporation] Rosatom's nuclear power plants, was subjected to a series of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces drones," the station said in a statement.At least 14 strikes were recorded, the facility noted. These attacks are aimed at disrupting the function of the plant's transport infrastructure, it said. Despite the ongoing provocations,the power plant's staff remain fully committed to upholding all operational safety protocols to guarantee the facility's stability, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/ukrainian-military-strikes-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-transport-workshop---znpp-1124222732.html
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecbf9549878803c0ebfdc9e0c111807.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye, rosatom, russia, zaporozhye npp, ukraine
zaporozhye, rosatom, russia, zaporozhye npp, ukraine
Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack
08:35 GMT 19.06.2026 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 19.06.2026)
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the Zaporozhye Region was subjected to a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight, with no casualties reported, the energy facility said on Friday.
"On the evening of June 18 and on the night of June 19, the transport workshop belonging to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of [Russian nuclear corporation] Rosatom's nuclear power plants, was subjected to a series of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces drones," the station said in a statement.
At least 14 strikes were recorded, the facility noted.
"As a result of one of them, a fire broke out in one of the shielded enclosures of the transport workshop. The most important thing is that there are no casualties," the statement added.
These attacks are aimed at disrupting the function of the plant's transport infrastructure, it said. Despite the ongoing provocations,the power plant's staff remain fully committed to upholding all operational safety protocols to guarantee the facility's stability, the statement added.