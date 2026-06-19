https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/transport-workshop-of-znpp-subjected-to-massive-drone-attack-overnight-1124330200.html

Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack

Zaporozhye Plant’s Transport Workshop Endures Huge Overnight Drone Attack

Sputnik International

The transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the Zaporozhye Region was subjected to a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight, with no casualties reported, the power plant said on Friday.

2026-06-19T08:35+0000

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2026-06-19T09:15+0000

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"On the evening of June 18 and on the night of June 19, the transport workshop belonging to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of [Russian nuclear corporation] Rosatom's nuclear power plants, was subjected to a series of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces drones," the station said in a statement.At least 14 strikes were recorded, the facility noted. These attacks are aimed at disrupting the function of the plant's transport infrastructure, it said. Despite the ongoing provocations,the power plant's staff remain fully committed to upholding all operational safety protocols to guarantee the facility's stability, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/ukrainian-military-strikes-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-transport-workshop---znpp-1124222732.html

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