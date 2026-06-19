https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/ukraine-in-tough-position-will-face-catastrophic-situation-on-frontline-soon--kremlin-1124332432.html
Ukraine in Tough Position, Will Face Catastrophic Situation on Frontline Soon – Kremlin
Ukraine in Tough Position, Will Face Catastrophic Situation on Frontline Soon – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Ukraine finds itself in a difficult position, with the situation on the frontline expected to become completely catastrophic soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-06-19T10:48+0000
2026-06-19T10:48+0000
2026-06-19T10:48+0000
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"The Kiev regime is in a very difficult position. The situation on the fronts will soon become completely catastrophic for the Ukrainian side," Peskov told journalists. The results of the Russian armed forces' strikes on Ukraine are "impressive," the Kremlin spokesman also said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to contacts with Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Europeans are mistaken in thinking that Russia should be treated from a position of strength, the spokesman added.If there really are forces in Europe that understand need for dialogue with Russia without ultimatums, then we will be open to it, Peskov said, adding that Europe needs to get acquainted with the real state of affairs, including in the Ukrainian conflict.All measures are being taken in Russia to eliminate the consequences of the drone attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly receives reports on drone strikes several times a day, the official said, adding that the Russian armed forces will continue strikes on the territory of Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/achieving-goals-set-at-start-of-special-military-operation-important-for-russia---peskov-1124276927.html
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russia, ukraine, dmitry peskov, kremlin, vladimir putin, armed forces of ukraine
Ukraine in Tough Position, Will Face Catastrophic Situation on Frontline Soon – Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine finds itself in a difficult position, with the situation on the frontline expected to become completely catastrophic soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"The Kiev regime is in a very difficult position. The situation on the fronts will soon become completely catastrophic for the Ukrainian side," Peskov told journalists.
The results of the Russian armed forces' strikes on Ukraine are "impressive," the Kremlin spokesman also said.
"Look for more footage from various cities in Ukraine. The footage is impressive in terms of the results of the strikes by our armed forces," Peskov said when asked about the retaliatory strikes by the Russian military on Ukrainian military and industrial complex facilities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to contacts with Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"President Putin has repeatedly said that we are ready for negotiations, we are ready for contacts, and we were not the initiators of terminating and reducing these contacts to zero," Peskov told reporters.
Europeans are mistaken in thinking that Russia should be treated from a position of strength, the spokesman added.
"The very logic of common sense, of course, dictates the need for contacts in order to discuss the huge number of issues, the most complex issues that are on the agenda and which are challenges for us," Peskov said.
If there really are forces in Europe that understand need for dialogue with Russia without ultimatums, then we will be open to it, Peskov said, adding that Europe needs to get acquainted with the real state of affairs, including in the Ukrainian conflict.
All measures are being taken in Russia to eliminate the consequences of the drone attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Appropriate measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow air defense system demonstrates high effectiveness.
Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly receives reports on drone strikes several times a day, the official said, adding that the Russian armed forces will continue strikes on the territory of Ukraine.