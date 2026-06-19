https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/ukraine-in-tough-position-will-face-catastrophic-situation-on-frontline-soon--kremlin-1124332432.html

Ukraine in Tough Position, Will Face Catastrophic Situation on Frontline Soon – Kremlin

Ukraine in Tough Position, Will Face Catastrophic Situation on Frontline Soon – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine finds itself in a difficult position, with the situation on the frontline expected to become completely catastrophic soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-06-19T10:48+0000

2026-06-19T10:48+0000

2026-06-19T10:48+0000

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"The Kiev regime is in a very difficult position. The situation on the fronts will soon become completely catastrophic for the Ukrainian side," Peskov told journalists. The results of the Russian armed forces' strikes on Ukraine are "impressive," the Kremlin spokesman also said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to contacts with Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Europeans are mistaken in thinking that Russia should be treated from a position of strength, the spokesman added.If there really are forces in Europe that understand need for dialogue with Russia without ultimatums, then we will be open to it, Peskov said, adding that Europe needs to get acquainted with the real state of affairs, including in the Ukrainian conflict.All measures are being taken in Russia to eliminate the consequences of the drone attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly receives reports on drone strikes several times a day, the official said, adding that the Russian armed forces will continue strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/achieving-goals-set-at-start-of-special-military-operation-important-for-russia---peskov-1124276927.html

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