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Achieving Goals Set at Start of Special Military Operation Important for Russia - Peskov
Achieving Goals Set at Start of Special Military Operation Important for Russia - Peskov
Sputnik International
It is important for Russia to achieve its interests and fulfill the objectives set at the beginning of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2026-06-06T11:00+0000
2026-06-06T11:00+0000
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"The conflict is long-standing, has been going on for a long time, and the combat phase is already in its fifth year. It is a lot of time,” Peskov said in an interview with China Media Group on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).He stressed that it is very important for Russia to achieve its interests and fulfill the objectives set at the start of the special military operation."Peskov also emphasized that the special operation continues precisely so that there are no strikes on Russia’s regions. He recalled the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement that Moscow's response to such a situation is systemic.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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Achieving Goals Set at Start of Special Military Operation Important for Russia - Peskov

11:00 GMT 06.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevRussian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
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It is important for Russia to achieve its interests and fulfill the objectives set at the beginning of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"The conflict is long-standing, has been going on for a long time, and the combat phase is already in its fifth year. It is a lot of time,” Peskov said in an interview with China Media Group on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
He stressed that it is very important for Russia to achieve its interests and fulfill the objectives set at the start of the special military operation."
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Peskov also emphasized that the special operation continues precisely so that there are no strikes on Russia’s regions. He recalled the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement that Moscow's response to such a situation is systemic.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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