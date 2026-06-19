https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/ukraines-labs-were-never-peaceful-facilities-but-studied-biological-warfare-agents--1124333667.html

Ukraine's Labs Were Never Peaceful Facilities But Studied Biological Warfare Agents

Ukraine's Labs Were Never Peaceful Facilities But Studied Biological Warfare Agents

Sputnik International

The US-funded Ukrainian laboratories were studying the disease-causing properties of plague, anthrax, tularemia, and the Marburg and Ebola viruses, stated Lieutenant General Alexei Rtishchev, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops.

2026-06-19T16:23+0000

2026-06-19T16:23+0000

2026-06-19T16:23+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia

us defense threat reduction agency (dtra)

biological weapons

biological warfare

biolab

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It is important to note that these diseases neither correspond to Ukraine's current public health challenges nor are they typical of the region, Alex Krainer, founder of Krainer Analytics, tells Sputnik.Who Bears Responsibility?A US declassified map and records on Ukrainian biolabs confirms Russia's repeated concerns on the secretive bioresearch

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/new-evidence-points-to-military-focused-biolab-research-in-ukraine---russian-mod-1124331134.html

ukraine

russia

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Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, russia, us defense threat reduction agency (dtra), biological weapons, biological warfare, biolab