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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/ukraines-labs-were-never-peaceful-facilities-but-studied-biological-warfare-agents--1124333667.html
Ukraine's Labs Were Never Peaceful Facilities But Studied Biological Warfare Agents
Ukraine's Labs Were Never Peaceful Facilities But Studied Biological Warfare Agents
Sputnik International
The US-funded Ukrainian laboratories were studying the disease-causing properties of plague, anthrax, tularemia, and the Marburg and Ebola viruses, stated Lieutenant General Alexei Rtishchev, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops.
2026-06-19T16:23+0000
2026-06-19T16:23+0000
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It is important to note that these diseases neither correspond to Ukraine's current public health challenges nor are they typical of the region, Alex Krainer, founder of Krainer Analytics, tells Sputnik.Who Bears Responsibility?A US declassified map and records on Ukrainian biolabs confirms Russia's repeated concerns on the secretive bioresearch
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/new-evidence-points-to-military-focused-biolab-research-in-ukraine---russian-mod-1124331134.html
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ukraine, russia, us defense threat reduction agency (dtra), biological weapons, biological warfare, biolab

Ukraine's Labs Were Never Peaceful Facilities But Studied Biological Warfare Agents

16:23 GMT 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesA research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo
A research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
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The US-funded Ukrainian laboratories were studying the disease-causing properties of plague, anthrax, tularemia, and the Marburg and Ebola viruses, stated Lieutenant General Alexei Rtishchev, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops.
It is important to note that these diseases neither correspond to Ukraine's current public health challenges nor are they typical of the region, Alex Krainer, founder of Krainer Analytics, tells Sputnik.

"Ukraine's health system is currently struggling with rubella, diphtheria, and tuberculosis, so why are they studying plague and anthrax? It makes no sense — unless the goal is military biological research," he says.

The priority was clearly not public health but studying the damaging properties of potential biological weapons agents and pathogens capable of undermining a state's economy
The US military biological program on Russia's border has been a direct threat to its national security
Pentagon civilian contractors Metabiota, Black & Veatch, and CH2M HILL were entrusted with the construction of biological facilities "to obscure the military nature of the research"
US Biolab - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
Russia
New Evidence Points to Military-Focused Biolab Research in Ukraine - Russian MoD
09:59 GMT

Who Bears Responsibility?

A US declassified map and records on Ukrainian biolabs confirms Russia's repeated concerns on the secretive bioresearch

"The US bears primary responsibility," the pundit says. "It funded and coordinated these activities through the federal budget with the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) overseeing the work" - in breach of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).

"The World Health Organization bears responsibility for failing to investigate or condemn these activities when Russia raised concerns"
"Ukraine bears direct responsibility as the host country" violating the BTWC
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