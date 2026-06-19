https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-will-play-out-60-days-of-negotiation-period-with-iran-despite-delayed-talks---trump-1124333300.html
US Will 'Play Out' 60 Days of Negotiation Period With Iran Despite Delayed Talks - Trump
US Will 'Play Out' 60 Days of Negotiation Period With Iran Despite Delayed Talks - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States will "play out" the 60 days of the negotiation period with Iran despite the postponement of a planned technical meeting in Switzerland.
2026-06-19T13:44+0000
2026-06-19T13:44+0000
2026-06-19T13:44+0000
world
us
iran
donald trump
switzerland
truth social
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa0b73887a79ead0ef2d3e3ada6787.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said that negotiations between the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan had been postponed. The memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran consists of 14 points and includes a complete ceasefire on all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade of Iran, and further negotiations to achieve a final deal in 60 days. The document was meant to be physically signed in Switzerland, with US Vice President JD Vance expected to represent the American side. However, the White House later said "technical talks" were planned there instead, but the trip was postponed. Trump signed the memorandum with Iran earlier during a dinner at Versailles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-postpones-vances-switzerland-trip--iran-signing-ceremony-off-for-now-1124329707.html
iran
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b643d2447def8aad5e3b756290a429f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iran, donald trump, switzerland, truth social
us, iran, donald trump, switzerland, truth social
US Will 'Play Out' 60 Days of Negotiation Period With Iran Despite Delayed Talks - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States will "play out" the 60 days of the negotiation period with Iran despite the postponement of a planned technical meeting in Switzerland.
Earlier in the day, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said that negotiations between the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan had been postponed.
"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran consists of 14 points and includes a complete ceasefire on all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade of Iran, and further negotiations to achieve a final deal in 60 days.
The document was meant to be physically signed in Switzerland, with US Vice President JD Vance expected to represent the American side. However, the White House later said "technical talks" were planned there instead, but the trip was postponed. Trump signed the memorandum with Iran earlier during a dinner at Versailles.