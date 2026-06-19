https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-will-play-out-60-days-of-negotiation-period-with-iran-despite-delayed-talks---trump-1124333300.html

US Will 'Play Out' 60 Days of Negotiation Period With Iran Despite Delayed Talks - Trump

US Will 'Play Out' 60 Days of Negotiation Period With Iran Despite Delayed Talks - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States will "play out" the 60 days of the negotiation period with Iran despite the postponement of a planned technical meeting in Switzerland.

2026-06-19T13:44+0000

2026-06-19T13:44+0000

2026-06-19T13:44+0000

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Earlier in the day, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said that negotiations between the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan had been postponed. The memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran consists of 14 points and includes a complete ceasefire on all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade of Iran, and further negotiations to achieve a final deal in 60 days. The document was meant to be physically signed in Switzerland, with US Vice President JD Vance expected to represent the American side. However, the White House later said "technical talks" were planned there instead, but the trip was postponed. Trump signed the memorandum with Iran earlier during a dinner at Versailles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-postpones-vances-switzerland-trip--iran-signing-ceremony-off-for-now-1124329707.html

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