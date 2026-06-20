https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/ordinary-europeans-do-not-support-eus-anti-russia-policy---european-parliament-member-1124335205.html

Ordinary Europeans Do Not Support EU’s Anti-Russia Policy - European Parliament Member

Ordinary Europeans Do Not Support EU’s Anti-Russia Policy - European Parliament Member

Sputnik International

The European Union's official policy toward Russia is increasingly facing resistance from European society, Luxembourg Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser told Sputnik on Saturday.

2026-06-20T07:09+0000

2026-06-20T07:09+0000

2026-06-20T07:09+0000

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"Politicians and the media that support this policy, of course, know very well that people do not approve of it… In fact, this policy is being rejected," Kartheiser said. This is evident both in election results and in sentiment among European business circles, which are increasingly speaking in favor of restoring contacts with Russia, the parliament member added. In Europe, it is currently "not acceptable" to discuss the ineffectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions and their negative impact on the European Union itself, he argued. Russia has repeatedly said that it would cope with the sanctions pressure the West has been exerting on it. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term Western strategy, and that the sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

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