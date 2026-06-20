https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/ordinary-europeans-do-not-support-eus-anti-russia-policy---european-parliament-member-1124335205.html
Ordinary Europeans Do Not Support EU’s Anti-Russia Policy - European Parliament Member
Ordinary Europeans Do Not Support EU’s Anti-Russia Policy - European Parliament Member
Sputnik International
The European Union's official policy toward Russia is increasingly facing resistance from European society, Luxembourg Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser told Sputnik on Saturday.
2026-06-20T07:09+0000
2026-06-20T07:09+0000
2026-06-20T07:09+0000
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"Politicians and the media that support this policy, of course, know very well that people do not approve of it… In fact, this policy is being rejected," Kartheiser said. This is evident both in election results and in sentiment among European business circles, which are increasingly speaking in favor of restoring contacts with Russia, the parliament member added. In Europe, it is currently "not acceptable" to discuss the ineffectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions and their negative impact on the European Union itself, he argued. Russia has repeatedly said that it would cope with the sanctions pressure the West has been exerting on it. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term Western strategy, and that the sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
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Ordinary Europeans Do Not Support EU’s Anti-Russia Policy - European Parliament Member
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's official policy toward Russia is increasingly facing resistance from European society, Luxembourg Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Politicians and the media that support this policy, of course, know very well that people do not approve of it… In fact, this policy is being rejected," Kartheiser said.
This is evident both in election results and in sentiment among European business circles, which are increasingly speaking in favor of restoring contacts with Russia, the parliament member added.
In Europe, it is currently "not acceptable" to discuss the ineffectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions and their negative impact on the European Union itself, he argued.
"No one dares talk about sanctions against Russia because they have become a kind of 'sacred cow' of European politics. Everyone knows it is a problem, but nobody talks about it. That is why I believe people need to be made aware of it," the lawmaker said.
Russia has repeatedly said that it would cope with the sanctions pressure the West has been exerting on it. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term Western strategy, and that the sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.