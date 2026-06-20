https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/russian-army-advances-through-konstantinovka-and-krasny-liman-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124336548.html

Russian Army Advances Through Konstantinovka and Krasny Liman in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Army Advances Through Konstantinovka and Krasny Liman in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Russian troops liberated 94 buildings in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 95 Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-06-20T11:55+0000

2026-06-20T11:55+0000

2026-06-20T11:55+0000

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"In Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), the assault groups of the Yug battlegroup carried out active offensive operations. Dispersed groups of the armed forces of Ukraine 28th and 100th mechanized brigades are being engaged in the south-western part of the settlement. Over the past 24 hours, 94 buildings have been liberated from Ukrainian militants. Up to 95 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and 21 ground-based robotic systems have been neutralized," the ministry said.Russia's 67th Motorized Rifle Division captured five Ukrainian strongholds in the northwestern part of Krasny Liman, in the Donetsk People's Republic, mopping up 47 buildings, the ministry said. Russian Vostok battlegroup continued advancing deeper into Ukrainian defenses in the past day, eliminating over 440 Ukrainian troops in several settlements in Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The strikes were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Malomikhaylovka, Vodyanoye and Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as Blagodatnoye and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region.This is in addition to over 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 295 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 145 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russian-forces-liberate-yurkovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124332238.html

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