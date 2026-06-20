https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/russian-army-gives-food-to-civilians-in-konstantinovka-as-town-awaits-liberation---russian-1124336711.html

Russian Army Gives Food to Civilians in Konstantinovka As Town Awaits Liberation - Russian Commander

Russian Army Gives Food to Civilians in Konstantinovka As Town Awaits Liberation - Russian Commander

Sputnik International

Russian soldiers have been bringing essential medicines and food to civilians in Konstantinovka, who are awaiting the city's liberation, the artillery battalion commander of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Yug battlegroup who goes by the callname Rezvy said.

2026-06-20T12:11+0000

2026-06-20T12:11+0000

2026-06-20T12:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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konstantinovka

russian defense ministry

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"There are civilians left. These civilians are mostly those waiting for us, waiting for Russian troops to liberate them... When assault groups enter they constantly provide medicine, constantly bring them food. They are waiting, asking, 'Guys, when will you liberate us?'," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Rezvy as saying.Ukrainian forces holed up in Konstantinovka had only one supply route left. It is now under Russian control, he added.The Ukrainian forces fought back and tried to advance at the onset of the Russian operation to liberate Konstantinovka, but now they are withdrawing from the town, Rezvy said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/russian-army-advances-through-konstantinovka-and-krasny-liman-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124336548.html

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konstantinovka

ukraine

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