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Russian Army Gives Food to Civilians in Konstantinovka As Town Awaits Liberation - Russian Commander
Russian Army Gives Food to Civilians in Konstantinovka As Town Awaits Liberation - Russian Commander
Sputnik International
Russian soldiers have been bringing essential medicines and food to civilians in Konstantinovka, who are awaiting the city's liberation, the artillery battalion commander of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Yug battlegroup who goes by the callname Rezvy said.
2026-06-20T12:11+0000
2026-06-20T12:11+0000
2026-06-20T12:11+0000
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"There are civilians left. These civilians are mostly those waiting for us, waiting for Russian troops to liberate them... When assault groups enter they constantly provide medicine, constantly bring them food. They are waiting, asking, 'Guys, when will you liberate us?'," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Rezvy as saying.Ukrainian forces holed up in Konstantinovka had only one supply route left. It is now under Russian control, he added.The Ukrainian forces fought back and tried to advance at the onset of the Russian operation to liberate Konstantinovka, but now they are withdrawing from the town, Rezvy said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/russian-army-advances-through-konstantinovka-and-krasny-liman-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124336548.html
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Russian Army Gives Food to Civilians in Konstantinovka As Town Awaits Liberation - Russian Commander
Russian soldiers have been bringing essential medicines and food to civilians in Konstantinovka, who are awaiting the city's liberation, the artillery battalion commander of the Yug Battlegroup's 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, who goes by the call name Rezvy, said.
"There are civilians left. These civilians are mostly those waiting for us, waiting for Russian troops to liberate them... When assault groups enter they constantly provide medicine, constantly bring them food. They are waiting, asking, 'Guys, when will you liberate us?'," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Rezvy as saying.
Ukrainian forces holed up in Konstantinovka had only one supply route left. It is now under Russian control, he added.
"Everything has been cut off. Yes, they have one route from Druzhkovka, which is completely under our control, and I have guns trained there at all times. As soon as traffic is detected, we immediately cancel it and cut it off. That's why they don't travel in vehicles anymore, they mostly cross on foot," the commander said.
The Ukrainian forces fought back and tried to advance at the onset of the Russian operation to liberate Konstantinovka, but now they are withdrawing from the town, Rezvy said.