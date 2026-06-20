https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/russian-su-34m-destroys-drone-storage-facility-on-outskirts-of-kharkov-1124335729.html

Russian Su-34M Destroys Drone Storage Facility on Outskirts of Kharkov

Russian Su-34M Destroys Drone Storage Facility on Outskirts of Kharkov

Sputnik International

A Su-34M fighter-bomber of the Russian aerospace forces destroyed a storage facility containing Ukrainian drones and drone components in northwestern Kharkov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-06-20T09:28+0000

2026-06-20T09:28+0000

2026-06-20T09:28+0000

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"The crew of a Su-34M multirole fighter-bomber of the Russian aerospace forces carried out an airstrike on a site used for storing enemy UAVs and components for their production, located on the northwestern outskirts of the city of Kharkov," the ministry said in a statement. The facility was destroyed as a result of the strike, the ministry said, adding that the destruction of the target was confirmed by objective-control footage recorded by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russia-liberates-four-settlements-in-kharkov--dnepropetrovsk-regions---mod-1124208667.html

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