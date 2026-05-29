https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russia-liberates-four-settlements-in-kharkov--dnepropetrovsk-regions---mod-1124208667.html
Russia Liberates Four Settlements in Kharkov & Dnepropetrovsk Regions in 24 Hours
Russia Liberates Four Settlements in Kharkov & Dnepropetrovsk Regions in 24 Hours
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok have taken control of the settlement of Lesnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-29T09:30+0000
2026-05-29T09:30+0000
2026-05-29T10:52+0000
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"Over the past day, the settlement of Lesnoye, the Dnepropetrovsk region, has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as of the settlements of Budarki and Karaichnoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 2,250 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,970 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,340 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 950 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 375 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks, Russian forces carried out a massive strike and five group strikes targeting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and Ukrainian armed forces facilities over the past week, the ministry also said.Russian air defense systems shot down three Storm Shadow cruise missiles, three SCALP air-launched missiles, and 2,628 drones, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russian-forces-liberate-vozdvizhevka-in-zaporozhye-region--1124196201.html
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Russia Liberates Four Settlements in Kharkov & Dnepropetrovsk Regions in 24 Hours
09:30 GMT 29.05.2026 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 29.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok have taken control of the settlement of Lesnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past day, the settlement of Lesnoye, the Dnepropetrovsk region, has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region
, as well as of the settlements of Budarki and Karaichnoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
In one week, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 10 settlements in the special military operation zone, the Ministry of Defense reported.
Ukraine lost over 2,250 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past week, enemy losses in this area amounted to more than 2,250 servicepeople, a tank, 22 armored combat vehicles, 58 vehicles, and 15 field artillery pieces. Seven electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,970 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,340 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 950 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 375 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks, Russian forces
carried out a massive strike and five group strikes targeting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and Ukrainian armed forces facilities over the past week, the ministry also said.
Russian air defense systems shot down three Storm Shadow cruise missiles, three SCALP air-launched missiles, and 2,628 drones, the ministry added.