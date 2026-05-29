https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russia-liberates-four-settlements-in-kharkov--dnepropetrovsk-regions---mod-1124208667.html

Russia Liberates Four Settlements in Kharkov & Dnepropetrovsk Regions in 24 Hours

Russia Liberates Four Settlements in Kharkov & Dnepropetrovsk Regions in 24 Hours

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok have taken control of the settlement of Lesnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-05-29T09:30+0000

2026-05-29T09:30+0000

2026-05-29T10:52+0000

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"Over the past day, the settlement of Lesnoye, the Dnepropetrovsk region, has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as of the settlements of Budarki and Karaichnoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 2,250 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,970 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,340 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 950 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 375 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks, Russian forces carried out a massive strike and five group strikes targeting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and Ukrainian armed forces facilities over the past week, the ministry also said.Russian air defense systems shot down three Storm Shadow cruise missiles, three SCALP air-launched missiles, and 2,628 drones, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russian-forces-liberate-vozdvizhevka-in-zaporozhye-region--1124196201.html

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