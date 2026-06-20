https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/russias-central-bank-end-of-middle-east-conflict-would-ease-inflation-risks-1124335998.html

Russia's Central Bank: End of Middle East Conflict Would Ease Inflation Risks

Russia's Central Bank: End of Middle East Conflict Would Ease Inflation Risks

Sputnik International

The conflict in the Middle East poses inflationary risks to the Russian economy, and these risks would subside if the conflict ends, Central Bank of Russia (CBR) Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

2026-06-20T09:54+0000

2026-06-20T09:54+0000

2026-06-20T09:54+0000

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"We have said that the longer the conflict drags on, the greater the pro-inflationary risk becomes. We now believe that if the conflict concludes, these pro-inflationary risks will decrease compared to our earlier assessments," Nabiullina said during a press conference. She cited rising transport costs for domestic businesses and increasing import prices among the "pro-inflationary effects."The Middle East war led to a global price surge for fuel and goods -- for instance, fertilizer costs skyrocketed 47% and oil went over $100 per barrel. In the US alone, gasoline reached $4.56 per gallon.As a result, the World Bank cut its global growth forecast to 2.5% in January.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/russia-plays-key-role-in-middle-east-de-escalation--bahraini-foreign-minister-1124297705.html

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russia, central bank, middle east, elvira nabiullina, inflation