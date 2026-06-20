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Supplies From Russia to Cover Most of Slovakia's Natural Gas Needs in 2026 - State Energy Company
Supplies From Russia to Cover Most of Slovakia's Natural Gas Needs in 2026 - State Energy Company
Sputnik International
Slovakia will cover most part of its natural gas needs in 2026 through supplies from Russia, the Slovak state-owned energy company SPP told Sputnik.
2026-06-20T07:17+0000
2026-06-20T07:17+0000
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"We will be able to cover the majority of our needs this year with supplies from Russia. We continue to guarantee uninterrupted natural gas supplies to all our customers, from households to large industrial clients," the company said. SPP clarified that, in accordance with the new REPowerEU legislation - which entered into force in the second half of March - it had concluded an additional agreement with Gazprom Export for 2026, modifying the terms of natural gas supplies to Slovakia to ensure compliance with the new European requirements. In January, the Council of the EU approved a regulation on the phase-out of Russian LNG and pipeline gas imports. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts took effect on April 25, 2026, and under long-term contracts it will take effect on January 1, 2027; the ban on pipeline gas applies to short-term contracts starting June 17, 2026, and to long-term contracts starting November 1, 2027. Slovakia previously received Russian gas via transit through Ukraine. However, Ukrainian authorities halted this transit as of January 1, 2025. From February 1, 2025, the republic partially restored Russian gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline.
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Supplies From Russia to Cover Most of Slovakia's Natural Gas Needs in 2026 - State Energy Company

07:17 GMT 20.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankA gas pipeline
A gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia will cover most part of its natural gas needs in 2026 through supplies from Russia, the Slovak state-owned energy company SPP told Sputnik.
"We will be able to cover the majority of our needs this year with supplies from Russia. We continue to guarantee uninterrupted natural gas supplies to all our customers, from households to large industrial clients," the company said.
SPP clarified that, in accordance with the new REPowerEU legislation - which entered into force in the second half of March - it had concluded an additional agreement with Gazprom Export for 2026, modifying the terms of natural gas supplies to Slovakia to ensure compliance with the new European requirements.
In January, the Council of the EU approved a regulation on the phase-out of Russian LNG and pipeline gas imports. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts took effect on April 25, 2026, and under long-term contracts it will take effect on January 1, 2027; the ban on pipeline gas applies to short-term contracts starting June 17, 2026, and to long-term contracts starting November 1, 2027.
Slovakia previously received Russian gas via transit through Ukraine. However, Ukrainian authorities halted this transit as of January 1, 2025. From February 1, 2025, the republic partially restored Russian gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline.
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