https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/us-qatar-discuss-6b-humanitarian-fund-release-to-encourage-iran-agreement-1124335840.html

US, Qatar Discuss $6B Humanitarian Fund Release to Encourage Iran Agreement

US, Qatar Discuss $6B Humanitarian Fund Release to Encourage Iran Agreement

Sputnik International

The United States is working with Qatar on a plan to grant Iran access to $6 billion in frozen assets for humanitarian spending, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing informed sources.

2026-06-20T09:32+0000

2026-06-20T09:32+0000

2026-06-20T09:32+0000

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The initiative is being considered as an incentive for Iran to conclude a comprehensive agreement with the United States on a final settlement, the newspaper reported. Under the proposed arrangement, funds currently frozen in Qatar would be used to purchase food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods. The mechanism could serve as a framework for future concessions regarding additional frozen Iranian assets, sources told the newspaper. Iran has not yet reportedly agreed to the proposal. On June 14, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum of understanding had been completed. Overnight into June 18, the two countries remotely signed the document that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the United States to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-will-play-out-60-days-of-negotiation-period-with-iran-despite-delayed-talks---trump-1124333300.html

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