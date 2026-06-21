https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/iranian-delegation-leaves-talks-with-us-after-trumps-threats-1124339878.html

Iranian Delegation Leaves Talks With US After Trump's Threats

Iranian Delegation Leaves Talks With US After Trump's Threats

Sputnik International

The Iranian negotiation team has left the venue for talks with the US team in Switzerland after threats from US President Donald Trump, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source close to the Iranian team.

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The move was made in protest against Trump's threats to launch further strikes against Iran if Tehran failed to persuade pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble." The United States must be careful in its statements, as the Iranian armed forces are ready to respond to any attacks, Iranian lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.Meanwhile, a member of the Iranian negotiating team, Hossein Korbanzadeh said that the US-Iran talks will not continue until Israel's military actions in Lebanon are stopped"Lebanon is the most discussed topic in the negotiations. If the war in Lebanon does not end, the negotiations will not continue," Korbanzadeh was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, began in the alpine resort of Burgenstock on Sunday behind closed doors. Media reported earlier in the day that the first round of talks had been completed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/trump-pledges-new-strikes-if-tehran-fails-to-take-control-of-pro-iranian-groups-in-lebanon-1124339295.html

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