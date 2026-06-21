https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/iranian-delegation-leaves-talks-with-us-after-trumps-threats-1124339878.html
Iranian Delegation Leaves Talks With US After Trump's Threats
Iranian Delegation Leaves Talks With US After Trump's Threats
Sputnik International
The Iranian negotiation team has left the venue for talks with the US team in Switzerland after threats from US President Donald Trump, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source close to the Iranian team.
2026-06-21T16:59+0000
2026-06-21T16:59+0000
2026-06-21T18:38+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
iran
switzerland
tehran
missile strike
threat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_0:117:3224:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb93268255215252ad802f95111a2e8.jpg
The move was made in protest against Trump's threats to launch further strikes against Iran if Tehran failed to persuade pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble." The United States must be careful in its statements, as the Iranian armed forces are ready to respond to any attacks, Iranian lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.Meanwhile, a member of the Iranian negotiating team, Hossein Korbanzadeh said that the US-Iran talks will not continue until Israel's military actions in Lebanon are stopped"Lebanon is the most discussed topic in the negotiations. If the war in Lebanon does not end, the negotiations will not continue," Korbanzadeh was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, began in the alpine resort of Burgenstock on Sunday behind closed doors. Media reported earlier in the day that the first round of talks had been completed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/trump-pledges-new-strikes-if-tehran-fails-to-take-control-of-pro-iranian-groups-in-lebanon-1124339295.html
iran
switzerland
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e85bb870e3cd59aec8a886e6a0aa18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, iran, switzerland, tehran, missile strike, threat
donald trump, iran, switzerland, tehran, missile strike, threat
Iranian Delegation Leaves Talks With US After Trump's Threats
16:59 GMT 21.06.2026 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 21.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian negotiation team has left the venue for talks with the US team in Switzerland after threats from US President Donald Trump, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source close to the Iranian team.
The move was made in protest against Trump's threats to launch further strikes
against Iran if Tehran failed to persuade pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble."
The United States must be careful in its statements, as the Iranian armed forces are ready to respond to any attacks, Iranian lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
"They [the US] had better be careful with their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond. Whatever they say, we will act," he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, a member of the Iranian negotiating team, Hossein Korbanzadeh said that the US-Iran talks will not continue until Israel's military actions in Lebanon are stopped
"Lebanon is the most discussed topic in the negotiations. If the war in Lebanon does not end, the negotiations will not continue," Korbanzadeh was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.
Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, began in the alpine resort of Burgenstock on Sunday behind closed doors. Media reported earlier in the day that the first round of talks had been completed.