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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/trump-pledges-new-strikes-if-tehran-fails-to-take-control-of-pro-iranian-groups-in-lebanon-1124339295.html
Trump Pledges New Strikes If Tehran Fails to Take Control of Pro-Iranian Groups in Lebanon
Trump Pledges New Strikes If Tehran Fails to Take Control of Pro-Iranian Groups in Lebanon
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US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with further strikes if Tehran failed to persuade pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble."
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"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-to-discuss-irans-nuclear-program-lebanon-ceasefire-at-talks-in-switzerland--vance-1124337279.html
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Trump Pledges New Strikes If Tehran Fails to Take Control of Pro-Iranian Groups in Lebanon

13:48 GMT 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with further strikes if Tehran failed to persuade pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble."
"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, Lebanon Ceasefire at Talks in Switzerland – Vance
03:19 GMT
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