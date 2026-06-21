https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/trump-pledges-new-strikes-if-tehran-fails-to-take-control-of-pro-iranian-groups-in-lebanon-1124339295.html
Trump Pledges New Strikes If Tehran Fails to Take Control of Pro-Iranian Groups in Lebanon
Trump Pledges New Strikes If Tehran Fails to Take Control of Pro-Iranian Groups in Lebanon
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with further strikes if Tehran failed to persuade pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble."
2026-06-21T13:48+0000
2026-06-21T13:48+0000
2026-06-21T13:48+0000
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"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
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Trump Pledges New Strikes If Tehran Fails to Take Control of Pro-Iranian Groups in Lebanon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with further strikes if Tehran failed to persuade pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble."
"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon
from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.