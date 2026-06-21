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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/kremlin-aide-says-1-side-unable-to-fulfill-anchorage-accords-1124338698.html
Kremlin Aide Says One Side Unable to Fulfill Anchorage Accords
Kremlin Aide Says One Side Unable to Fulfill Anchorage Accords
Sputnik International
One of the parties to the agreements reached at the US-Russia summit in the Alaskan city of Anchorage in August 2025 has proven unable to fully implement them, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in an interview out on Sunday.
2026-06-21T11:00+0000
2026-06-21T11:17+0000
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"At this point, one side remains committed to the understandings reached in Anchorage, while the other side, as it appears – and we can now say this – has proven unable to fully cover its part of the path and fulfill the agreements," Ushakov told Russian media. Russia is not waiting for the implementation of the Anchorage understandings but for the achievement of its own goals in the Ukrainian conflict, he added. Moscow's statements and previous commitments, including those made during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, were based on and continue to be based on Russia's principled position on the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin aide noted. Putin said previously that a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine should be based on the agreements he discussed with Trump in Anchorage, something that Kiev is aware of.Western countries are mistaken in expecting to inflict a defeat on Russia and should pay closer attention to developments on the battlefield, where Russian forces are advancing steadily, Yuri Ushakov said.The West's belief that now is the time to push through its "harmful and unconstructive" policy on Russia is wrong, the Russian presidential aide said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/key-provisions-of-trumps-ukraine-plan-based-on-understanding-reached-in-anchorage---lavrov-1123168996.html
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Kremlin Aide Says One Side Unable to Fulfill Anchorage Accords

11:00 GMT 21.06.2026 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 21.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the parties to the agreements reached at the US-Russia summit in the Alaskan city of Anchorage in August 2025 has proven unable to fully implement them, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in an interview out on Sunday.
"At this point, one side remains committed to the understandings reached in Anchorage, while the other side, as it appears – and we can now say this – has proven unable to fully cover its part of the path and fulfill the agreements," Ushakov told Russian media.
Russia is not waiting for the implementation of the Anchorage understandings but for the achievement of its own goals in the Ukrainian conflict, he added.
Moscow's statements and previous commitments, including those made during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, were based on and continue to be based on Russia's principled position on the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin aide noted.
Putin said previously that a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine should be based on the agreements he discussed with Trump in Anchorage, something that Kiev is aware of.
Western countries are mistaken in expecting to inflict a defeat on Russia and should pay closer attention to developments on the battlefield, where Russian forces are advancing steadily, Yuri Ushakov said.
"They are playing their own games, aimed at ultimately inflicting a defeat on us, everyone talks about it… They are mistaken, because it is necessary to carefully look at what is happening on the battlefield, along the line of contact, where our troops are gradually and continuously advancing," Ushakov said in an interview.
The West's belief that now is the time to push through its "harmful and unconstructive" policy on Russia is wrong, the Russian presidential aide said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2025
World
Key Provisions of Trump's Ukraine Plan Based on Understanding Reached in Anchorage - Lavrov
25 November 2025, 10:31 GMT
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