Key Provisions of Trump's Ukraine Plan Based on Understanding Reached in Anchorage - Lavrov

Key provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan on a settlement in Ukraine are based on an understanding reached in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin commented on president Trump's peace plan in detail and clearly several days ago ... Our assessment remains valid in the sense that the key provisions of Trump's plan are based on the understandings reached in Anchorage at the Russian-American summit in August of this year. And these principles are generally reflected in the plan, which we welcomed," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. Russia has not received the draft plan for a settlement in Ukraine through official channels, but is ready to discuss the specific wording of the document, the minister said. "Those who are trying to comprehend the documents included [in the plan], firstly, they were leaked deliberately to stir up this hype in the media space, and those who are leading this hype, of course, they are not particularly hiding it. They want to undermine Donald Trump's efforts, they want to rewrite this plan in their own way," Lavrov added.Russia Received No Response From Kiev on Creation of Three Working GroupsRussia still has not received a response from Ukraine regarding the creation of three working groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Russia has not received a response from Ukraine regarding the proposal to raise the level of delegations at the negotiations either, Lavrov added.Russia Expects US to Provide Interim Ukraine Plan Coordinated With EU, KievRussia expects the United States to present a version of the plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine that Washington considers an interim one in the phase of coordination with Europe and Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday."We have channels of communication with our American colleagues, and they are being used. We expect them [the US colleagues] to present the version they consider an interim one in terms of completing the phase of coordinating this text with the Europeans and Ukrainians," Lavrov said.Russia Values US's Position on Ukraine ConflictRussia values the position of the United States on the conflict in Ukraine, it is the only Western country that is taking the initiative in seeking a settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Lavrov on Europe's Role in Ukrainian Settlement: Europe Failed in All Respects Since 2014Europe has failed in respects of a Ukrainian settlement since 2014, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Belarus, Turkiye Can Play Role of Mediators in Ukrainian ConflictBelarus and Turkiye can play a constructive role as mediators in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.There can be no talk of any mediation by France and Germany in the conflict in Ukraine, the minister added.

