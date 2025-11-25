Key Provisions of Trump's Ukraine Plan Based on Understanding Reached in Anchorage - Lavrov
10:31 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 25.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Key provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan on a settlement in Ukraine are based on an understanding reached in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin commented on president Trump's peace plan in detail and clearly several days ago ... Our assessment remains valid in the sense that the key provisions of Trump's plan are based on the understandings reached in Anchorage at the Russian-American summit in August of this year. And these principles are generally reflected in the plan, which we welcomed," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.
Russia has not received the draft plan for a settlement in Ukraine through official channels, but is ready to discuss the specific wording of the document, the minister said.
"Those who are trying to comprehend the documents included [in the plan], firstly, they were leaked deliberately to stir up this hype in the media space, and those who are leading this hype, of course, they are not particularly hiding it. They want to undermine Donald Trump's efforts, they want to rewrite this plan in their own way," Lavrov added.
Russia Received No Response From Kiev on Creation of Three Working Groups
Russia still has not received a response from Ukraine regarding the creation of three working groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We still have not received a response from them [from the Ukrainians] to the proposal to create three working groups, because they complained that in Istanbul they only talk about the humanitarian aspect of the situation, and no one says anything about issues that are directly and key to the settlement. We suggested that we create three groups: humanitarian, political and military. There is no response. It was in July of this year. There is still no answer," Lavrov said.
Russia has not received a response from Ukraine regarding the proposal to raise the level of delegations at the negotiations either, Lavrov added.
Russia Expects US to Provide Interim Ukraine Plan Coordinated With EU, Kiev
Russia expects the United States to present a version of the plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine that Washington considers an interim one in the phase of coordination with Europe and Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We have channels of communication with our American colleagues, and they are being used. We expect them [the US colleagues] to present the version they consider an interim one in terms of completing the phase of coordinating this text with the Europeans and Ukrainians," Lavrov said.
Russia Values US's Position on Ukraine Conflict
Russia values the position of the United States on the conflict in Ukraine, it is the only Western country that is taking the initiative in seeking a settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We certainly appreciate the position of the United States, which is the only Western leader, unlike London, Brussels, Paris, and Berlin, to take the initiative to find ways to resolve the conflict. We appreciate that," Lavrov said.
Lavrov on Europe's Role in Ukrainian Settlement: Europe Failed in All Respects Since 2014
Europe has failed in respects of a Ukrainian settlement since 2014, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Every time progress was made, these agreements were disrupted. Now, when our European colleagues loudly declare that there will be no new Minsk, it cannot be solved at all without Europe, because this also concerns us, and Europe has failed in all respects since 2014," Lavrov said.
Belarus, Turkiye Can Play Role of Mediators in Ukrainian Conflict
Belarus and Turkiye can play a constructive role as mediators in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We see countries that can play a constructive role as mediators. These include Belarus and Turkey, as Russian President Vladimir Putin recently discussed with Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, who is also interested in helping create the platform. It was not us who rejected the Istanbul platform, it was the Ukrainians who did," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.
There can be no talk of any mediation by France and Germany in the conflict in Ukraine, the minister added.