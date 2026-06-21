International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/putin-congratulates-russian-medical-workers-on-their-professional-holiday-1124338218.html
Putin Congratulates Russian Medical Workers on Their Professional Holiday
Putin Congratulates Russian Medical Workers on Their Professional Holiday
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian medical workers on their professional holiday.
2026-06-21T09:24+0000
2026-06-21T09:24+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
medics
medicine
congratulations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1d/1124212082_0:36:2969:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_d3680cfa898a6915a9a8786cf6633273.jpg
"Friends, I sincerely congratulate the large community of Russian healthcare workers on their professional holiday. All those who work in hospitals, clinics and polyclinics, ambulance stations, large federal medical centers and rural first-aid stations, teachers at medical universities and colleges," Putin said. He said Russian medical workers are united by the purpose of serving people and preserving the health of the nation. He added that the labor of a medical worker is of great national importance. "The labor of a medical worker is of great national importance. I sincerely congratulate you once again, and thank you for your heart and loyalty to your profession, for your courage, generosity, and kindness. I wish you all good health, prosperity, and new achievements. Happy Medical Worker Day!" Putin said. The Russian president expressed special gratitude to doctors serving in the special military operation zone. In addition, the head of state noted the work of medical workers in Russia's historical regions. "Charity and high professionalism are also demonstrated by doctors, junior medical staff, and paramedics who work in our historical territories, caring for and treating civilians, children, and the elderly," Putin said. Medical Worker Day in Russia is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June. In 2026, this holiday falls on June 21.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/russian-medics-who-continued-surgery-during-strong-quake-in-kamchatka-tell-their-story---1122543954.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1d/1124212082_153:0:2882:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_355c79dd05070d7d7fa95b2e2f55e53f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, medics, medicine, congratulations
russia, vladimir putin, medics, medicine, congratulations

Putin Congratulates Russian Medical Workers on Their Professional Holiday

09:24 GMT 21.06.2026
© POOLRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
© POOL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian medical workers on their professional holiday.
"Friends, I sincerely congratulate the large community of Russian healthcare workers on their professional holiday. All those who work in hospitals, clinics and polyclinics, ambulance stations, large federal medical centers and rural first-aid stations, teachers at medical universities and colleges," Putin said.
He said Russian medical workers are united by the purpose of serving people and preserving the health of the nation.
"You are all united by a higher purpose of serving people, preserving the health of the nation, and you responsibly fulfill your duty with great dedication. Your achievements are based on painstaking daily work and, of course, the support of your family and friends who understand and accept your busy schedules, night shifts, and your concern for patients," Putin said.
He added that the labor of a medical worker is of great national importance.
"The labor of a medical worker is of great national importance. I sincerely congratulate you once again, and thank you for your heart and loyalty to your profession, for your courage, generosity, and kindness. I wish you all good health, prosperity, and new achievements. Happy Medical Worker Day!" Putin said.
The Russian president expressed special gratitude to doctors serving in the special military operation zone.
"Special thanks are addressed to all medical workers who serve in the special military operation area. You are working under challenging, extreme conditions, saving and caring for our soldiers and commanders," he said in a video address.
In addition, the head of state noted the work of medical workers in Russia's historical regions.
"Charity and high professionalism are also demonstrated by doctors, junior medical staff, and paramedics who work in our historical territories, caring for and treating civilians, children, and the elderly," Putin said.
Medical Worker Day in Russia is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June. In 2026, this holiday falls on June 21.
Russian medics who worked during Kamchatka quake - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2025
Russia
Russian Medics Who Continued Surgery During Strong Quake in Kamchatka Tell Their Story
2 August 2025, 11:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала