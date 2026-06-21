https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/putin-congratulates-russian-medical-workers-on-their-professional-holiday-1124338218.html

Putin Congratulates Russian Medical Workers on Their Professional Holiday

Putin Congratulates Russian Medical Workers on Their Professional Holiday

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian medical workers on their professional holiday.

2026-06-21T09:24+0000

2026-06-21T09:24+0000

2026-06-21T09:24+0000

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"Friends, I sincerely congratulate the large community of Russian healthcare workers on their professional holiday. All those who work in hospitals, clinics and polyclinics, ambulance stations, large federal medical centers and rural first-aid stations, teachers at medical universities and colleges," Putin said. He said Russian medical workers are united by the purpose of serving people and preserving the health of the nation. He added that the labor of a medical worker is of great national importance. "The labor of a medical worker is of great national importance. I sincerely congratulate you once again, and thank you for your heart and loyalty to your profession, for your courage, generosity, and kindness. I wish you all good health, prosperity, and new achievements. Happy Medical Worker Day!" Putin said. The Russian president expressed special gratitude to doctors serving in the special military operation zone. In addition, the head of state noted the work of medical workers in Russia's historical regions. "Charity and high professionalism are also demonstrated by doctors, junior medical staff, and paramedics who work in our historical territories, caring for and treating civilians, children, and the elderly," Putin said. Medical Worker Day in Russia is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June. In 2026, this holiday falls on June 21.

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