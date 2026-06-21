https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-oil-refining-facilities-and-infrastructure---mod-1124338532.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukraine’s Oil Refining Facilities and Infrastructure - MoD

Russian Forces Strike Ukraine’s Oil Refining Facilities and Infrastructure - MoD

Sputnik International

Strikes were also carried out against oil refining facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure, transport infrastructure and fuel depots used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-06-21T10:30+0000

2026-06-21T10:30+0000

2026-06-21T10:30+0000

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Ukraine lost up to 500 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry added.This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 185 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Assault units from the Russian armed forces' 25th army are advancing in the northwestern part of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday."In the settlement of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault units of the 25th army are advancing in the northwestern part of the city," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.Russian troops mopped up 53 buildings from Ukrainian troops in the city, while warplanes struck an abandoned guesthouse in the village of Shchurovo on the city's southwestern outskirts, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian militants who holed up there after fleeing Krasny Liman.Units of Battlegroup Yug have liberated 104 buildings in Konstantinovka, in the DPR, in the past 24 hours eliminating up to 85 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces shot down 483 Ukrainian drones and eight guided aerial bombs in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats in the southwestern Black Sea during the reporting period, the ministry estimated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/russian-actions-force-ukraine-to-evacuate-staff-from-key-enterprises-in-kramatorsk---mod-1124309009.html

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