https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-iran-talks-set-to-begin-on-sunday-morning---swiss-foreign-ministry-1124337792.html

US-Iran Talks Set to Begin on Sunday Morning - Swiss Foreign Ministry

US-Iran Talks Set to Begin on Sunday Morning - Swiss Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Talks between US and Iranian delegations on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding are due to begin on Sunday morning, the Swiss foreign ministry said.

2026-06-21T09:17+0000

2026-06-21T09:17+0000

2026-06-21T09:17+0000

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"Talks between the parties are set to begin during the course of the morning," the ministry said in a live update on its website. The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance. The Iranian delegation is led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. They arrived at the alpine resort of Burgenstock and will be joined by mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency that mediated four-way negotiations with the United States would begin in the afternoon and last for one day. Iranian negotiators plan to meet with Pakistani and Qatari mediators in the morning, he said.The Swiss foreign ministry welcomed on Sunday the arrival of the US and Iranian delegations to the alpine country for the next phase of talks on their memorandum of understanding.The ministry similarly welcomed Iranian negotiators and mediators from Pakistan.Closed-door technical-level discussions are expected to take place in the luxury resort of Burgenstock later in the day. Pakistan and Qatar, the mediators, will also attend.On June 14, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum of understanding had been completed. Overnight into June 18, the two countries remotely signed the document that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28.The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the United States to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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