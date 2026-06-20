https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/us-iran-to-hold-technical-level-talks-in-switzerland-on-june-21---pakistani-foreign-ministry-1124336990.html
US, Iran to Hold Technical-Level Talks in Switzerland on June 21 - Pakistani Foreign Ministry
US, Iran to Hold Technical-Level Talks in Switzerland on June 21 - Pakistani Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Technical-level talks between the US and Iranian delegations will be held in Switzerland's luxury alpine resort Burgenstock on June 21, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-06-20T17:14+0000
2026-06-20T17:14+0000
2026-06-20T17:14+0000
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"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026. Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions," the ministry said in a statement.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said earlier on Saturday that the Iranian delegation delegation to the talks with the United States will depart for Switzerland in a few minutes."In a few minutes, the Iranian negotiating delegation will leave for Switzerland," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.The delegation is expected to meet its US counterpart to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and the next steps toward a broader settlement.Baghaei said Iran has fulfilled its obligations under the agreement and expects Washington to do the same. A ceasefire in Lebanon was established as a key condition during the drafting of the memorandum, and the US is responsible for ensuring that Israel complies with it.️But the Israeli Defense Force continues to conduct military operations in southern Lebanon in violation of the agreement."If some of the US commitments are not met, the memorandum will be in jeopardy. The US must take the necessary measures as soon as possible, otherwise the entire deal will be jeopardized," Fars quoted Baghaei as saying.
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switzerland, iran, pakistan, pakistani foreign ministry, iranian foreign ministry, us, middle east
switzerland, iran, pakistan, pakistani foreign ministry, iranian foreign ministry, us, middle east
US, Iran to Hold Technical-Level Talks in Switzerland on June 21 - Pakistani Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Technical-level talks between the US and Iranian delegations will be held in Switzerland's luxury alpine resort Burgenstock on June 21, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026. Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions," the ministry said in a statement.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said earlier on Saturday that the Iranian delegation delegation to the talks with the United States will depart for Switzerland in a few minutes.
"In a few minutes, the Iranian negotiating delegation will leave for Switzerland," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
The delegation is expected to meet its US counterpart to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and the next steps toward a broader settlement.
Baghaei said Iran has fulfilled its obligations under the agreement and expects Washington to do the same. A ceasefire in Lebanon was established as a key condition during the drafting of the memorandum, and the US is responsible for ensuring that Israel complies with it.
️But the Israeli Defense Force continues to conduct military operations
in southern Lebanon in violation of the agreement.
"If some of the US commitments are not met, the memorandum will be in jeopardy. The US must take the necessary measures as soon as possible, otherwise the entire deal will be jeopardized," Fars quoted Baghaei as saying.