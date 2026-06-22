https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/brazil-seeks-to-use-national-currencies-in-payments-with-russia---ambassador-1124341389.html
Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador
Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Brazil would like to use national currencies in payments with Russia, Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told Sputnik.
2026-06-22T08:59+0000
2026-06-22T08:59+0000
2026-06-22T09:00+0000
world
brazil
russia
moscow
trade
national currencies
currencies
national currency
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118799474_0:335:3044:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4b0e95a47032e6482d22816dc3ec2f.jpg
"At the moment, I have no information about the use of national currencies in bilateral payments between Brazil and Russia, but that is our goal," the ambassador said. The trade imbalance complicates the issue, and it is necessary to level this out in order to move to trade in national currencies, the diplomat added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/brazil-to-explore-new-developments-in-russian-defense-industry-at-security-forum--colonel-1124192047.html
brazil
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118799474_315:0:3044:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f4cb8c15321dbf9d971b1cd08e5395.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brazil, russia, moscow, trade, national currencies, currencies, national currency
brazil, russia, moscow, trade, national currencies, currencies, national currency
Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador
08:59 GMT 22.06.2026 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 22.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil would like to use national currencies in payments with Russia, Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told Sputnik.
"At the moment, I have no information about the use of national currencies in bilateral payments between Brazil and Russia, but that is our goal," the ambassador said.
The trade imbalance complicates the issue, and it is necessary to level this out in order to move to trade in national currencies, the diplomat added.