https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/brazil-seeks-to-use-national-currencies-in-payments-with-russia---ambassador-1124341389.html

Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador

Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador

Sputnik International

Brazil would like to use national currencies in payments with Russia, Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told Sputnik.

2026-06-22T08:59+0000

2026-06-22T08:59+0000

2026-06-22T09:00+0000

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"At the moment, I have no information about the use of national currencies in bilateral payments between Brazil and Russia, but that is our goal," the ambassador said. The trade imbalance complicates the issue, and it is necessary to level this out in order to move to trade in national currencies, the diplomat added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/brazil-to-explore-new-developments-in-russian-defense-industry-at-security-forum--colonel-1124192047.html

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