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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/brazil-seeks-to-use-national-currencies-in-payments-with-russia---ambassador-1124341389.html
Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador
Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Brazil would like to use national currencies in payments with Russia, Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told Sputnik.
2026-06-22T08:59+0000
2026-06-22T09:00+0000
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"At the moment, I have no information about the use of national currencies in bilateral payments between Brazil and Russia, but that is our goal," the ambassador said. The trade imbalance complicates the issue, and it is necessary to level this out in order to move to trade in national currencies, the diplomat added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/brazil-to-explore-new-developments-in-russian-defense-industry-at-security-forum--colonel-1124192047.html
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Brazil Seeks to Use National Currencies in Payments With Russia - Ambassador

08:59 GMT 22.06.2026 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 22.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovOne ruble coin with the symbols of the Russian ruble. In the background is a Russian five-ruble coin
One ruble coin with the symbols of the Russian ruble. In the background is a Russian five-ruble coin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil would like to use national currencies in payments with Russia, Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told Sputnik.
"At the moment, I have no information about the use of national currencies in bilateral payments between Brazil and Russia, but that is our goal," the ambassador said.
The trade imbalance complicates the issue, and it is necessary to level this out in order to move to trade in national currencies, the diplomat added.
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