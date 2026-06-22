https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/israel-reserves-full-freedom-of-action-in-southern-lebanon--prime-minister-1124343776.html
Israel Reserves Full Freedom of Action in Southern Lebanon – Prime Minister
Israel Reserves Full Freedom of Action in Southern Lebanon – Prime Minister
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain full freedom of action in southern Lebanon to prevent threats and will remain in the security zone for as long as it takes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
2026-06-22T15:16+0000
2026-06-22T15:16+0000
2026-06-22T15:16+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
lebanon
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:351:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6a5b4ddab5fa83a156c1fe90ea18dd.jpg
"My directive, and that of the Minister of Defense, to the IDF is clear and has not changed: Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the North. The IDF has no restrictions on this matter," Netanyahu said in a statement, published by his office. Netanyahu reaffirmed that the IDF will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon "for as long as is required." On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire starting June 19. The same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime. On Sunday, IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0582de95e9ae37e81b7807561f6a61d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
benjamin netanyahu, middle east, lebanon, israel, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah
benjamin netanyahu, middle east, lebanon, israel, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah
Israel Reserves Full Freedom of Action in Southern Lebanon – Prime Minister
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain full freedom of action in southern Lebanon to prevent threats and will remain in the security zone for as long as it takes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
"My directive, and that of the Minister of Defense, to the IDF is clear and has not changed: Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the North. The IDF has no restrictions on this matter," Netanyahu said in a statement, published by his office.
Netanyahu reaffirmed that the IDF will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon "for as long as is required."
On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah
have agreed to a ceasefire starting June 19. The same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime.
On Sunday, IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.