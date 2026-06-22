https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/israel-reserves-full-freedom-of-action-in-southern-lebanon--prime-minister-1124343776.html

Israel Reserves Full Freedom of Action in Southern Lebanon – Prime Minister

Israel Reserves Full Freedom of Action in Southern Lebanon – Prime Minister

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain full freedom of action in southern Lebanon to prevent threats and will remain in the security zone for as long as it takes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

2026-06-22T15:16+0000

2026-06-22T15:16+0000

2026-06-22T15:16+0000

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"My directive, and that of the Minister of Defense, to the IDF is clear and has not changed: Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the North. The IDF has no restrictions on this matter," Netanyahu said in a statement, published by his office. Netanyahu reaffirmed that the IDF will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon "for as long as is required." On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire starting June 19. The same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime. On Sunday, IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.

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benjamin netanyahu, middle east, lebanon, israel, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah