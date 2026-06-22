https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/russia-strikes-uav-arms-logistics-center-of-ukraine-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124341042.html
Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces carried out strikes on a logistics center of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region containing weapons and UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novy Korotych in the Kharkov region on June 20, a large logistics center of Novaya Pochta was discovered, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store weapons, UAVs and their components," the ministry said.
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Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out strikes on a logistics center of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region containing weapons and UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novy Korotych in the Kharkov region on June 20, a large logistics center of Novaya Pochta was discovered, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store weapons, UAVs and their components," the ministry said.