International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/russia-strikes-uav-arms-logistics-center-of-ukraine-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124341042.html
Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces carried out strikes on a logistics center of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region containing weapons and UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-06-22T07:07+0000
2026-06-22T07:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kharkov
russia
russian defense ministry
missile strike
drone strike
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0ffa31f4bd3b7eee3042635ab67127.jpg
"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novy Korotych in the Kharkov region on June 20, a large logistics center of Novaya Pochta was discovered, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store weapons, UAVs and their components," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-oil-refining-facilities-and-infrastructure---mod-1124338532.html
ukraine
kharkov
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3841d3ce4fa94d35b4c7bd91def417fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, kharkov, russia, russian defense ministry, missile strike, drone strike, russian armed forces
ukraine, kharkov, russia, russian defense ministry, missile strike, drone strike, russian armed forces

Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD

07:07 GMT 22.06.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankDrills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out strikes on a logistics center of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region containing weapons and UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novy Korotych in the Kharkov region on June 20, a large logistics center of Novaya Pochta was discovered, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store weapons, UAVs and their components," the ministry said.
MiG-31 Foxhound fighter-interceptors with the Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Ukraine’s Oil Refining Facilities and Infrastructure - MoD
Yesterday, 10:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала