https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/russia-strikes-uav-arms-logistics-center-of-ukraine-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124341042.html

Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces carried out strikes on a logistics center of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region containing weapons and UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-06-22T07:07+0000

2026-06-22T07:07+0000

2026-06-22T07:07+0000

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"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novy Korotych in the Kharkov region on June 20, a large logistics center of Novaya Pochta was discovered, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store weapons, UAVs and their components," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-oil-refining-facilities-and-infrastructure---mod-1124338532.html

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ukraine, kharkov, russia, russian defense ministry, missile strike, drone strike, russian armed forces