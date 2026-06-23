https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/enemy-is-losing-territory-piece-by-piece---putin-1124349439.html
Enemy is Losing Territory Piece by Piece - Putin
Enemy is Losing Territory Piece by Piece - Putin
Sputnik International
The situation on the front lines for Kiev is rapidly deteriorating, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-06-23T13:57+0000
2026-06-23T13:57+0000
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"We know and see that the Kiev regime, as the situation on the front for it rapidly deteriorates, as the enemy loses one territory after another, and our fighters take control of one settlement after another, has adopted the tactic of attacking our civilian facilities, our civilian infrastructure. They are trying to create problems with energy supplies and influence the tourist season," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.Putin also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take additional measures to minimize the impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure.
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kiev, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, civilian casualties, tourism, cabinet of ministers
kiev, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, civilian casualties, tourism, cabinet of ministers
Enemy is Losing Territory Piece by Piece - Putin
The situation on the front lines for Kiev is rapidly deteriorating, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We know and see that the Kiev regime, as the situation on the front for it rapidly deteriorates, as the enemy loses one territory after another, and our fighters take control of one settlement after another, has adopted the tactic of attacking our civilian facilities, our civilian infrastructure. They are trying to create problems with energy supplies and influence the tourist season," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.
Putin also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take additional measures to minimize the impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure.