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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/enemy-is-losing-territory-piece-by-piece---putin-1124349439.html
Enemy is Losing Territory Piece by Piece - Putin
Enemy is Losing Territory Piece by Piece - Putin
Sputnik International
The situation on the front lines for Kiev is rapidly deteriorating, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-06-23T13:57+0000
2026-06-23T13:57+0000
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"We know and see that the Kiev regime, as the situation on the front for it rapidly deteriorates, as the enemy loses one territory after another, and our fighters take control of one settlement after another, has adopted the tactic of attacking our civilian facilities, our civilian infrastructure. They are trying to create problems with energy supplies and influence the tourist season," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.Putin also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take additional measures to minimize the impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure.
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Enemy is Losing Territory Piece by Piece - Putin

13:57 GMT 23.06.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2026
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The situation on the front lines for Kiev is rapidly deteriorating, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We know and see that the Kiev regime, as the situation on the front for it rapidly deteriorates, as the enemy loses one territory after another, and our fighters take control of one settlement after another, has adopted the tactic of attacking our civilian facilities, our civilian infrastructure. They are trying to create problems with energy supplies and influence the tourist season," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.
Putin also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take additional measures to minimize the impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with graduates of higher education institutions of the Defence Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, Federal Security Service, Federal Guard Service, National Guard, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2026
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Russia Pressing Enemy Along Ukraine Front Line — Putin
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