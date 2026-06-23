https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russia-pressing-enemy-along-entire-line-of-combat-contact-in-special-military-operation-zone---1124347761.html

Russia Pressing Enemy Along Ukraine Front Line — Putin

Russia Pressing Enemy Along Ukraine Front Line — Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is pressing the enemy along the entire front line in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with graduates of higher military schools.

2026-06-23T11:53+0000

2026-06-23T11:53+0000

2026-06-23T12:32+0000

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“Our guys are pressing them, pressing them along all sectors of the line of contact—across the entire front. There is not a single place where it is the opposite,” Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.Other statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/wests-schemes-to-isolate-russia-totally-failed---luxembourg-mep-1124273718.html

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volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukrainian armed forces, moscow, russian armed forces, vladimir putin