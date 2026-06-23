Russia Pressing Enemy Along Ukraine Front Line — Putin
11:53 GMT 23.06.2026 (Updated: 12:32 GMT 23.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Mikhail MetzelRussia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with graduates of higher education institutions of the Defence Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, Federal Security Service, Federal Guard Service, National Guard, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2026.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
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Russia is pressing the enemy along the entire front line in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with graduates of higher military schools.
“Our guys are pressing them, pressing them along all sectors of the line of contact—across the entire front. There is not a single place where it is the opposite,” Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.
🚨🇷🇺 Putin: Russia will reach where it needs to be on the front line— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 23, 2026
The president spoke with graduates of military academies over a glass of champagne.
Key points:
🔸 Russia is pressing the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement in the special military operation… pic.twitter.com/cCDIyN2kqm
Other statements:
The West still does not dare to strike Russia from its own territory as it knows Moscow will retaliate
Russian forces are now taking control of Konstantinovka in Donetsk
The entire West is working in Ukrainian interests and supplying Kyiv with drones
Western countries host arms factories and send the products to Ukraine
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are hitting civilian targets in a bid to destabilize Russian society
Volodymr Zelensky's open letter proposing a meeting with Putin does not meet any conditions or preconditions for talks