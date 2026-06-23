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Russian MC-21 Airliner Proves 3,800 km Range in Flight Tests
Russian MC-21 Airliner Proves 3,800 km Range in Flight Tests
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The aircraft has completed long-range certification tests with a simulated full load of 175 passengers.
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Russian MC-21 Airliner
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Russian MC-21 Airliner
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Russian MC-21 Airliner Proves 3,800 km Range in Flight Tests
The aircraft has completed long-range certification tests with a simulated full load of 175 passengers.
Key performance was verified
Engineers confirmed compliance with fuel reserve requirements under real-world flight profiles
The aircraft also successfully demonstrated safe take-off in the event of a single engine failure
The test results mark another milestone in the Russian push for aviation self-sufficiency— a key step toward replacing Western fleets with home-grown aircraft.