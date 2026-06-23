International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russian-mc-21-airliner-proves-3800-km-range-in-flight-tests-1124350481.html
Russian MC-21 Airliner Proves 3,800 km Range in Flight Tests
Russian MC-21 Airliner Proves 3,800 km Range in Flight Tests
Sputnik International
The aircraft has completed long-range certification tests with a simulated full load of 175 passengers.
2026-06-23T17:59+0000
2026-06-23T17:59+0000
russia
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/17/1124350662_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5a179a4a3c17b6659c8ec6b8cd551a65.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russia-to-produce-18-mc-21-over-40-superjet-new-aircraft-by-2026---uac-1112312681.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian MC-21 Airliner
Sputnik International
Russian MC-21 Airliner
2026-06-23T17:59+0000
true
PT0M30S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/17/1124350662_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_50c67cee5e41cfd49de04f9adf391bd8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
newsfeed
newsfeed

Russian MC-21 Airliner Proves 3,800 km Range in Flight Tests

17:59 GMT 23.06.2026
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The aircraft has completed long-range certification tests with a simulated full load of 175 passengers.
Key performance was verified
Engineers confirmed compliance with fuel reserve requirements under real-world flight profiles
The aircraft also successfully demonstrated safe take-off in the event of a single engine failure

The test results mark another milestone in the Russian push for aviation self-sufficiency— a key step toward replacing Western fleets with home-grown aircraft.
Third prototype MC-21 takes flight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
Russia
Russia to Produce 18 MC-21, Over 40 Superjet New Aircraft by 2026 - UAC
1 August 2023, 04:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала