https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russian-strategic-bombers-project-air-power-in-16-hour-arctic-mission-1124345877.html

Russian Strategic Bombers Project Air Power in 16-Hour Arctic Mission

Russian Strategic Bombers Project Air Power in 16-Hour Arctic Mission

Sputnik International

Russian Long-Range Aviation Tu-160 strategic bombers have wrapped up a scheduled 16-hour sortie over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.

2026-06-23T07:15+0000

2026-06-23T07:15+0000

2026-06-23T07:15+0000

military

russia

arctic

russian defense ministry

tu-160

patrol

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/17/1124345717_138:0:1683:869_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0f77e20b1250bda12fc62cd07f78b4.jpg

During the mission, the crews sharpened their in-flight refuelling capabilities — a demanding maneuver that underscores the professionalism and readiness of Russian air power. The bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighters, while foreign aircraft shadowed them at various stages of their mission.These long-range patrols are a staple of Russia's aerospace operations spanning the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Baltic, and Black Seas—demonstrating the reach and reliability of the country's strategic deterrence capabilities.The patrol was conducted in full compliance with international airspace regulations, in keeping with routine procedure, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/watch-russias-tu-160s-flying-over-neutral-waters-of-barents-norwegian-seas-1109843717.html

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian strategic bombers project air power in 16-hour Arctic mission Sputnik International Russian strategic bombers project air power in 16-hour Arctic mission 2026-06-23T07:15+0000 true PT0M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, arctic, russian defense ministry, tu-160, patrol