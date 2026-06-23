Russian Strategic Bombers Project Air Power in 16-Hour Arctic Mission
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Russian Long-Range Aviation Tu-160 strategic bombers have wrapped up a scheduled 16-hour sortie over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.
During the mission, the crews sharpened their in-flight refuelling capabilities — a demanding maneuver that underscores the professionalism and readiness of Russian air power. The bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighters, while foreign aircraft shadowed them at various stages of their mission.
These long-range patrols are a staple of Russia's aerospace operations spanning the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Baltic, and Black Seas—demonstrating the reach and reliability of the country's strategic deterrence capabilities.
The patrol was conducted in full compliance with international airspace regulations, in keeping with routine procedure, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.
These long-range patrols are a staple of Russia's aerospace operations spanning the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Baltic, and Black Seas—demonstrating the reach and reliability of the country's strategic deterrence capabilities.
The patrol was conducted in full compliance with international airspace regulations, in keeping with routine procedure, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.
26 April 2023, 08:04 GMT