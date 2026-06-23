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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russian-strategic-bombers-project-air-power-in-16-hour-arctic-mission-1124345877.html
Russian Strategic Bombers Project Air Power in 16-Hour Arctic Mission
Russian Strategic Bombers Project Air Power in 16-Hour Arctic Mission
Sputnik International
Russian Long-Range Aviation Tu-160 strategic bombers have wrapped up a scheduled 16-hour sortie over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.
2026-06-23T07:15+0000
2026-06-23T07:15+0000
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During the mission, the crews sharpened their in-flight refuelling capabilities — a demanding maneuver that underscores the professionalism and readiness of Russian air power. The bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighters, while foreign aircraft shadowed them at various stages of their mission.These long-range patrols are a staple of Russia's aerospace operations spanning the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Baltic, and Black Seas—demonstrating the reach and reliability of the country's strategic deterrence capabilities.The patrol was conducted in full compliance with international airspace regulations, in keeping with routine procedure, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/watch-russias-tu-160s-flying-over-neutral-waters-of-barents-norwegian-seas-1109843717.html
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Russian strategic bombers project air power in 16-hour Arctic mission
Sputnik International
Russian strategic bombers project air power in 16-hour Arctic mission
2026-06-23T07:15+0000
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russia, arctic, russian defense ministry, tu-160, patrol

Russian Strategic Bombers Project Air Power in 16-Hour Arctic Mission

07:15 GMT 23.06.2026
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Russian Long-Range Aviation Tu-160 strategic bombers have wrapped up a scheduled 16-hour sortie over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.
During the mission, the crews sharpened their in-flight refuelling capabilities — a demanding maneuver that underscores the professionalism and readiness of Russian air power. The bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighters, while foreign aircraft shadowed them at various stages of their mission.

These long-range patrols are a staple of Russia's aerospace operations spanning the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Baltic, and Black Seas—demonstrating the reach and reliability of the country's strategic deterrence capabilities.

The patrol was conducted in full compliance with international airspace regulations, in keeping with routine procedure, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.
Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
Military
Watch Russia's Tu-160s Flying Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas
26 April 2023, 08:04 GMT
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