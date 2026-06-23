https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/sputnikpro-ai-project-gathers-journalists-from-three-continents-in-moscow-1124348501.html

SputnikPro AI Project Gathers Journalists From Three Continents in Moscow

SputnikPro AI Project Gathers Journalists From Three Continents in Moscow

Sputnik International

The in-person module of the international internship SputnikPro AI in Media has started at the headquarters of the Rossiya Segodnya media group in Moscow.

2026-06-23T13:47+0000

2026-06-23T13:47+0000

2026-06-23T13:47+0000

russia

moscow

russia

rossotrudnichestvo

rossiya segodnya

sputnik

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/17/1124348748_0:28:3542:2020_1920x0_80_0_0_a38d93bc1e48986908323921ff14c2a7.jpg

The program is a joint project of the media group and Rossotrudnichestvo within the framework of the “New Generation” initiative.It brings together 22 young journalists from leading news publishers in 18 countries, and teaches the use of artificial intelligence in the media.Lectures and masterclasses will run until June 26 and will cover tasks faced by modern newsrooms—from monitoring events with algorithmic tools to the use of AI in audio and video production.Rossiya Segodnya Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov, told students at the opening ceremony about the Russian media market and audience engagement in the infotainment era.Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Kirill Bogomolov called the conference a flagship international youth project with partners from various fields.Participants shared their impressions after the first day.Laith Alassaf, Head of the Social Media Department at Ad-Dustour newspaper in Jordan, said the program was a valuable professional and educational opportunity to see the latest developments in AI in journalism and media.Agouram Abdelaaziz of Hespress in Morocco said the program was aligned with the growing needs of journalists in the age of artificial intelligence."Nguyen Thuy Linh from Vietnam Television (VTV) said the early sessions caught her eye."For the upcoming lessons, I’d love to see more practical tips on how to use these tools effectively in our daily work—such as prompting methods, news-gathering resources and fact-checking methods,” she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/ai-and-robotics-set-to-reshape-russian-labor-market-1124273593.html

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, russia, rossotrudnichestvo, rossiya segodnya, sputnik, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)