https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/sputnikpro-ai-project-gathers-journalists-from-three-continents-in-moscow-1124348501.html
SputnikPro AI Project Gathers Journalists From Three Continents in Moscow
SputnikPro AI Project Gathers Journalists From Three Continents in Moscow
Sputnik International
The in-person module of the international internship SputnikPro AI in Media has started at the headquarters of the Rossiya Segodnya media group in Moscow.
2026-06-23T13:47+0000
2026-06-23T13:47+0000
2026-06-23T13:47+0000
russia
moscow
russia
rossotrudnichestvo
rossiya segodnya
sputnik
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
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The program is a joint project of the media group and Rossotrudnichestvo within the framework of the “New Generation” initiative.It brings together 22 young journalists from leading news publishers in 18 countries, and teaches the use of artificial intelligence in the media.Lectures and masterclasses will run until June 26 and will cover tasks faced by modern newsrooms—from monitoring events with algorithmic tools to the use of AI in audio and video production.Rossiya Segodnya Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov, told students at the opening ceremony about the Russian media market and audience engagement in the infotainment era.Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Kirill Bogomolov called the conference a flagship international youth project with partners from various fields.Participants shared their impressions after the first day.Laith Alassaf, Head of the Social Media Department at Ad-Dustour newspaper in Jordan, said the program was a valuable professional and educational opportunity to see the latest developments in AI in journalism and media.Agouram Abdelaaziz of Hespress in Morocco said the program was aligned with the growing needs of journalists in the age of artificial intelligence."Nguyen Thuy Linh from Vietnam Television (VTV) said the early sessions caught her eye."For the upcoming lessons, I’d love to see more practical tips on how to use these tools effectively in our daily work—such as prompting methods, news-gathering resources and fact-checking methods,” she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/ai-and-robotics-set-to-reshape-russian-labor-market-1124273593.html
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moscow, russia, rossotrudnichestvo, rossiya segodnya, sputnik, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
moscow, russia, rossotrudnichestvo, rossiya segodnya, sputnik, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
SputnikPro AI Project Gathers Journalists From Three Continents in Moscow
The face-to-face part of the SputnikPro AI in Media international internship has begun at the headquarters of the Rossiya Segodnya media group in Moscow.
The program is a joint project of the media group and Rossotrudnichestvo within the framework of the “New Generation” initiative.
It brings together 22 young journalists from leading news publishers in 18 countries, and teaches the use of artificial intelligence in the media.
Lectures and masterclasses will run until June 26 and will cover tasks faced by modern newsrooms—from monitoring events with algorithmic tools to the use of AI in audio and video production.
Rossiya Segodnya Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov, told students at the opening ceremony about the Russian media market and audience engagement in the infotainment era.
Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Kirill Bogomolov called the conference a flagship international youth project with partners from various fields.
"The media group is the best place to see how AI is used by professionals to solve real media tasks," Bogomolov said.
Participants shared their impressions after the first day.
Laith Alassaf, Head of the Social Media Department at Ad-Dustour newspaper in Jordan, said the program was a valuable professional and educational opportunity to see the latest developments in AI in journalism and media.
Alassaf said the meeting "creates a unique environment for dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and meaningful discussions about the common challenges facing media organizations worldwide, particularly in an era of rapid technological transformation.”
Agouram Abdelaaziz of Hespress in Morocco said the program was aligned with the growing needs of journalists in the age of artificial intelligence."
Nguyen Thuy Linh from Vietnam Television (VTV) said the early sessions caught her eye.
“It was interesting to see how Russian media organizations are advancing AI in journalism," Nguyen said. "The speakers’ humor also made the sessions more engaging and enjoyable."
"For the upcoming lessons, I’d love to see more practical tips on how to use these tools effectively in our daily work—such as prompting methods, news-gathering resources and fact-checking methods,” she added.