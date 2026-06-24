https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-scientists-develop-labgrown-human-retina-to-fight-blindness-1124353003.html
Russian Scientists Engineer Lab‑Grown Human Retina to Fight Blindness
Russian Scientists Engineer Lab‑Grown Human Retina to Fight Blindness
Sputnik International
To circumvent the unreliability of animal models, which often fail to mirror human retinal biology due to vast physiological disparities, Russian researchers have successfully cultivated living fragments of donor retina.
2026-06-24T10:16+0000
2026-06-24T10:16+0000
2026-06-24T10:51+0000
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Their pioneering work has been detailed in a paper entitled: Retinal Gene Therapy: Methods and Protocols.The breakthrough promises to speed up the development of therapies for degenerative retinal conditions—offering a tangible lifeline to the millions worldwide facing progressive and irreversible vision loss.
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Russian Scientists Engineer Lab‑Grown Human Retina to Fight Blindness
10:16 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 24.06.2026)
To circumvent the unreliability of animal models, which often fail to mirror human retinal biology due to vast physiological disparities, Russian researchers have successfully cultivated living fragments of donor retina.
Their pioneering work has been detailed in a paper entitled: Retinal Gene Therapy: Methods and Protocols.
Scientists obtain retinal tissue from donors within 6 hours post‑mortem
Fragments are used to screen viral vectors and new platforms for gene therapy
This landmark approach offers a cost‑effective screening method ready for lab use
The breakthrough promises to speed up the development of therapies for degenerative retinal conditions—offering a tangible lifeline to the millions worldwide facing progressive and irreversible vision loss.