https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-scientists-develop-labgrown-human-retina-to-fight-blindness-1124353003.html

Russian Scientists Engineer Lab‑Grown Human Retina to Fight Blindness

Russian Scientists Engineer Lab‑Grown Human Retina to Fight Blindness

Sputnik International

To circumvent the unreliability of animal models, which often fail to mirror human retinal biology due to vast physiological disparities, Russian researchers have successfully cultivated living fragments of donor retina.

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2026-06-24T10:51+0000

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Their pioneering work has been detailed in a paper entitled: Retinal Gene Therapy: Methods and Protocols.The breakthrough promises to speed up the development of therapies for degenerative retinal conditions—offering a tangible lifeline to the millions worldwide facing progressive and irreversible vision loss.

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