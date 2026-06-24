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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/trump-lashes-out-over-senate-vote-to-curb-iran-war-powers-1124351116.html
Trump Lashes Out Over Senate Vote to Curb Iran War Powers
Trump Lashes Out Over Senate Vote to Curb Iran War Powers
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“So, I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything... and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed... 24.06.2026, Sputnik International
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2026-06-24T06:59+0000
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Trump was commenting on the Senate vote aimed at limiting further US military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.The Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.The US-Iran memorandum of understanding does not support Trump’s claim that Iran is “willing to give us practically anything.” The document leaves key issues for further talks and contains no stated restriction on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/us-senate-votes-to-halt-trumps-iran-war-powers--reports-1124351019.html
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Trump Lashes Out Over Senate Vote to Curb Iran War Powers

05:01 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 06:59 GMT 24.06.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
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“So, I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything... and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump was commenting on the Senate vote aimed at limiting further US military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.

The Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.

The US-Iran memorandum of understanding does not support Trump’s claim that Iran is “willing to give us practically anything.” The document leaves key issues for further talks and contains no stated restriction on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Senate Votes to Halt Trump’s Iran War Powers — Reports
04:55 GMT
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