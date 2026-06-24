https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/trump-lashes-out-over-senate-vote-to-curb-iran-war-powers-1124351116.html

Trump Lashes Out Over Senate Vote to Curb Iran War Powers

Trump Lashes Out Over Senate Vote to Curb Iran War Powers

Sputnik International

“So, I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything... and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed... 24.06.2026, Sputnik International

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2026-06-24T06:59+0000

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Trump was commenting on the Senate vote aimed at limiting further US military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.The Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.The US-Iran memorandum of understanding does not support Trump’s claim that Iran is “willing to give us practically anything.” The document leaves key issues for further talks and contains no stated restriction on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/us-senate-votes-to-halt-trumps-iran-war-powers--reports-1124351019.html

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