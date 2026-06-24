Trump Lashes Out Over Senate Vote to Curb Iran War Powers
05:01 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 06:59 GMT 24.06.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
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“So, I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything... and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump was commenting on the Senate vote aimed at limiting further US military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.
The Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.
The US-Iran memorandum of understanding does not support Trump’s claim that Iran is “willing to give us practically anything.” The document leaves key issues for further talks and contains no stated restriction on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.
The Senate measure is largely symbolic for now and is not expected to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. It would still require further steps to become binding.
The US-Iran memorandum of understanding does not support Trump’s claim that Iran is “willing to give us practically anything.” The document leaves key issues for further talks and contains no stated restriction on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.