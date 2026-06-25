https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/earthquakes-in-venezuela-what-is-known-so-far-1124356411.html

Earthquakes in Venezuela: What Is Known So Far

Earthquakes in Venezuela: What Is Known So Far

Sputnik International

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, followed by about 20 aftershocks, were reported by Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez

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venezuela, caracas, delcy rodriguez, the united nations (un), earthquake