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Earthquakes in Venezuela: What Is Known So Far
Earthquakes in Venezuela: What Is Known So Far
Sputnik International
Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, followed by about 20 aftershocks, were reported by Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez
2026-06-25T07:41+0000
2026-06-25T07:41+0000
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Earthquakes in Venezuela: What Is Known So Far

07:41 GMT 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixЖенщины на затопленной улице возле своего дома в Лас-Техериасе, Венесуэла
Женщины на затопленной улице возле своего дома в Лас-Техериасе, Венесуэла - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, followed by about 20 aftershocks, were reported by Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez
Key information:
The most affected areas include Venezuela's capital Caracas, as well as the states of Miranda, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo, and Falcon
Infrastructure and disruptions to essential services such as gas, electricity, and water supply were damaged. Mobile communications and the internet are also experiencing disruptions
Maiquetia International Airport was closed due to infrastructure damage
The government has declared a state of emergency and suspended school classes and non-essential activities
The General Emergency Staff, led by a designated military authority responsible for operations, has been activated to coordinate actions
Preliminary reports indicate 32 fatalities and more than 700 injured
Various countries and international organizations, including the UN, the US, India, Mexico, and other countries in the region, have expressed their solidarity and offered support to Venezuela
A Sputnik correspondent in Caracas reported that debris clearance work has begun. He spoke with people on the streets, who are frightened by what has happened
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