https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/europe-silent-as-nazis-glorified-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124357391.html

Europe Silent as Nazis Glorified in Ukraine - Kremlin

Europe Silent as Nazis Glorified in Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

"In Ukraine, they glorify Nazis — those who killed Russians, Jews, and Poles," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-06-25T10:16+0000

2026-06-25T10:16+0000

2026-06-25T10:16+0000

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Commenting on the fact that Poland is holding a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026, the official said that in Ukraine they worship Nazis, those who killed Russians, Jews, Poles."Poles do not like it very much, on the one hand. On the other hand, they are going to rebuild Ukraine, which worships these Nazis — a paradoxical situation," Peskov told reporters.Russia is waiting for the continuation of dialogue with the United States on the issue of the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he doubts media reports that US President Donald Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia.Russia highly appreciates Trump's efforts on the Ukrainian settlement, which he plans to continue after the end of the situation with Iran, the official said."It is impossible to make such efforts [to resolve the conflict in Ukraine], being involved in the war on one of the sides. And, of course, we know that ... the United States team understands this perfectly well, is aware of it, and proceeds from it," Peskov added.There are no plans yet to organize a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez after the earthquake in the country, Dmitry Peskov said.Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first measured magnitude 7.2 and the second 7.5. The quakes occurred 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Moron and 24 kilometers from San Felipe. A Sputnik correspondent reported damage and fatalities in Caracas.Russia will promptly consider requests from Venezuela for help in connection with the earthquake, but they have not been received yet, the official added.Belarus is Moscow's closest ally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Russia was allegedly exerting pressure on Belarus to increase its support, as well as allegedly threatening to suspend financial support for Belarus if the country refused.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/achieving-goals-set-at-start-of-special-military-operation-important-for-russia---peskov-1124276927.html

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