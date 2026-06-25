https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/europes-war-hype-running-on-empty-1124357962.html

Europe’s War Hype Running on Empty?

Europe’s War Hype Running on Empty?

Sputnik International

NATO’s European hawks have spent years pushing a concocted "Russia threat" to justify massive rearmament, but in reality, their defense industry is quietly... 25.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-25T12:38+0000

2026-06-25T12:38+0000

2026-06-25T12:38+0000

world

military & intelligence

nato

rheinmetall

knds

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122742096_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b54e4a80b9fc37525bcb8b473c799874.jpg

Defense stocks are tanking because investors are terrified an end to the Ukraine proxy war might expose that cash-strapped governments can't afford their own war rhetoric without a convenient bogeyman to sell, reports Bloomberg.Furthermore, as drones increasingly transform battlefields, they raise the existential question about expensive traditional hardware.A cheap drone can destroy a multi-million-dollar tank, yet leading pan-European defense giant KNDS wants to stick to land warfare (tanks, armored vehicles, artillery).Despite KNDS boasting projected 30% sales growth, analysts have revised the Franco-German tankmaker's anticipated IPO valuation downward to $17.1- $22.8 billion.Russia has repeatedly dismissed the imaginary “threat” narrative, insisting that it does not threaten NATO member states. It has also expressed valid concern over unprecedented activity of the alliance near its western borders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/europe-in-2025-falling-into-the-militarization-trap-1123379128.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, nato, rheinmetall, knds, europe