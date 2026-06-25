https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/foreign-actors-trying-to-pit-cis-counties-against-one-another---cis-chief-1124358158.html

Foreign Actors Trying to Pit CIS Counties Against One Another - CIS Chief

Foreign Actors Trying to Pit CIS Counties Against One Another - CIS Chief

Sputnik International

Foreign actors are trying to sow discord between member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), reignite dormant conflicts and provoke new tensions, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said on Thursday.

2026-06-25T12:42+0000

2026-06-25T12:42+0000

2026-06-25T12:42+0000

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"The CIS border perimeter is subjected to systemic destabilizing impact. We are witnessing attempts by external actors to sow discord in relations between our countries, revive frozen conflicts, and provoke new hotbeds of tension," Lebedev said at the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow. Europe in general is transforming into a "permanent crisis zone" driven by the West's quest to expand NATO's clout eastwards, move weapons closer to CIS territory and dismantle arms control treaties, Lebedev argued. He said the most important principle that sets apart the Eurasian security model, which the CIS seeks to build, from earlier models is the "rejection of bloc mentality and of the superiority of separate nations" as well as non-interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/putin-says-russia-has-special-relations-with-cis-countries-1124004716.html

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