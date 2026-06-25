https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/indonesia-ready-to-increase-import-of-russian-oil---energy-minister-1124356259.html
Indonesia Ready to Increase Import of Russian Oil - Energy Minister
Indonesia Ready to Increase Import of Russian Oil - Energy Minister
Sputnik International
Indonesia is ready to increase its purchases of Russian oil, with a supply agreement already signed, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said on Thursday.
2026-06-25T07:28+0000
2026-06-25T07:28+0000
2026-06-25T07:28+0000
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"As for the volumes, they can be increased. I still need to review the details of the agreement," Lahadalia told reporters in Jakarta. The Russian oil supply deal has already been inked by Lemigas, a state-owned research and testing center under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, he added. The agreement is built upon the understandings reached by the two nations at the highest level, Lahadalia also said. Last week, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said that the country would continue to buy Russian oil despite the tentative de-escalation in the Middle East and the resumed navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Supplies come under the agreement for the purchase of 150 million barrels of Russian oil, which is set to be implemented in several stages throughout 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/indonesia-expects-to-double-trade-with-russia-to-10bln-per-year-official-1124324228.html
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Indonesia Ready to Increase Import of Russian Oil - Energy Minister
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Indonesia is ready to increase its purchases of Russian oil, with a supply agreement already signed, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said on Thursday.
"As for the volumes, they can be increased. I still need to review the details of the agreement," Lahadalia told reporters in Jakarta.
The Russian oil supply deal has already been inked by Lemigas, a state-owned research and testing center under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, he added.
The agreement is built upon the understandings reached by the two nations at the highest level, Lahadalia also said.
"We already have an intergovernmental agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. I also held talks with the Russian energy minister," he added.
Last week, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said that the country would continue to buy Russian oil despite the tentative de-escalation in the Middle East and the resumed navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Supplies come under the agreement for the purchase of 150 million barrels of Russian oil, which is set to be implemented in several stages throughout 2026.