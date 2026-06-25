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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/iran-slams-us-inconsistency-over-mou-to-end-imposed-war--foreign-ministry-1124355673.html
Iran Slams US Inconsistency Over MoU to End Imposed War — Foreign Ministry
Iran Slams US Inconsistency Over MoU to End Imposed War — Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
“The contradictory statements by US officials regarding the memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war will do nothing to reduce the accumulated distrust of Iranians and will merely serve as a reminder of past breaches of faith,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.
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Baqaei said the US ruling establishment “has never shown sincerity” toward the Iranian nation, while Iran entered the diplomatic process in good faith and signed the MoU to end the imposed war.He stressed that Washington must respect the principle of “commitment for commitment,” which requires fulfilling mutual obligations.Baqaei also warned the US administration against interpretations that contradict the explicit text of the memorandum of understanding.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/we-can-always-put-them-back-on--bessent-relishes-sanctions-on-iran-1124355736.html
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Iran Slams US Inconsistency Over MoU to End Imposed War — Foreign Ministry

05:02 GMT 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaDemonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday.
Demonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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“The contradictory statements by US officials regarding the memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war will do nothing to reduce the accumulated distrust of Iranians and will merely serve as a reminder of past breaches of faith,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.
Baqaei said the US ruling establishment “has never shown sincerity” toward the Iranian nation, while Iran entered the diplomatic process in good faith and signed the MoU to end the imposed war.

He stressed that Washington must respect the principle of “commitment for commitment,” which requires fulfilling mutual obligations.

Baqaei also warned the US administration against interpretations that contradict the explicit text of the memorandum of understanding.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
'We Can Always Put Them Back on' — Bessent Relishes Sanctions on Iran
04:58 GMT
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