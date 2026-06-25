https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/iran-slams-us-inconsistency-over-mou-to-end-imposed-war--foreign-ministry-1124355673.html
Iran Slams US Inconsistency Over MoU to End Imposed War — Foreign Ministry
Iran Slams US Inconsistency Over MoU to End Imposed War — Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
“The contradictory statements by US officials regarding the memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war will do nothing to reduce the accumulated distrust of Iranians and will merely serve as a reminder of past breaches of faith,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.
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Baqaei said the US ruling establishment “has never shown sincerity” toward the Iranian nation, while Iran entered the diplomatic process in good faith and signed the MoU to end the imposed war.He stressed that Washington must respect the principle of “commitment for commitment,” which requires fulfilling mutual obligations.Baqaei also warned the US administration against interpretations that contradict the explicit text of the memorandum of understanding.
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iran, memorandum of understanding (mou), peace, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks, peace deal, peace plan, us, us-iran relations, israel
Iran Slams US Inconsistency Over MoU to End Imposed War — Foreign Ministry
“The contradictory statements by US officials regarding the memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war will do nothing to reduce the accumulated distrust of Iranians and will merely serve as a reminder of past breaches of faith,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.
Baqaei said the US ruling establishment “has never shown sincerity” toward the Iranian nation, while Iran entered the diplomatic process in good faith and signed the MoU to end the imposed war.
He stressed that Washington must respect the principle of “commitment for commitment,” which requires fulfilling mutual obligations.
Baqaei also warned the US administration against interpretations that contradict the explicit text of the memorandum of understanding.