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North-South Corridor Launch Imminent as Iran Pushes for Faster Start – Russian MFA
North-South Corridor Launch Imminent as Iran Pushes for Faster Start – Russian MFA
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"Russia can see growing interest from Iranian partners in developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, which — amid the unstable situation in the Strait of Hormuz — is gaining significance for bilateral trade and sustainable supply of essential goods to Iran," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-06-25T14:55+0000
2026-06-25T15:41+0000
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Interest in the corridor is also being shown by other countries neighboring Iran, she added.The North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km sea, rail, and road network seamlessly linking India, Iran, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.
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North-South corridor launch imminent as Iran pushes for faster start – Russian MFA
Sputnik International
North-South corridor launch imminent as Iran pushes for faster start – Russian MFA
2026-06-25T14:55+0000
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russia, iran, international north-south transport corridor (instc), maria zakharova, foreign ministry

North-South Corridor Launch Imminent as Iran Pushes for Faster Start – Russian MFA

14:55 GMT 25.06.2026 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 25.06.2026)
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"Russia can see growing interest from Iranian partners in developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, which — amid the unstable situation in the Strait of Hormuz — is gaining significance for bilateral trade and sustainable supply of essential goods to Iran," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Interest in the corridor is also being shown by other countries neighboring Iran, she added.
The North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km sea, rail, and road network seamlessly linking India, Iran, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.
North South Transport Corridor (NSTC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2026
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Russia, Iran Remain Interested in North-South Corridor Project - Kremlin
12 March, 10:10 GMT
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