https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/north-south-corridor-launch-imminent-as-iran-pushes-for-faster-start--russian-mfa-1124359500.html

North-South Corridor Launch Imminent as Iran Pushes for Faster Start – Russian MFA

North-South Corridor Launch Imminent as Iran Pushes for Faster Start – Russian MFA

Sputnik International

"Russia can see growing interest from Iranian partners in developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, which — amid the unstable situation in the Strait of Hormuz — is gaining significance for bilateral trade and sustainable supply of essential goods to Iran," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-06-25T14:55+0000

2026-06-25T14:55+0000

2026-06-25T15:41+0000

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Interest in the corridor is also being shown by other countries neighboring Iran, she added.The North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km sea, rail, and road network seamlessly linking India, Iran, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/russia-iran-remain-interested-in-north-south-corridor-project---kremlin-1123813102.html

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