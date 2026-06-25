https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/rosatom-will-hold-the-largest-international-forum-for-the-nuclear-youth-in-obninsk-1124356935.html

Rosatom Will Hold the Largest International Forum for the Nuclear Youth in Obninsk

Rosatom Will Hold the Largest International Forum for the Nuclear Youth in Obninsk

Sputnik International

Obninsk NEW 2026 International Youth Forum will take place in Obninsk on June, 26, 2026 for the fourth time already.

2026-06-25T09:35+0000

2026-06-25T09:35+0000

2026-06-25T09:35+0000

beyond politics

russia

rosatom

obninsk

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

russian government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122180392_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e39a1abf54d0503c8b0b11701e013b7.jpg

More than 500 young people from 70 countries of the world, as well as high-level delegations from 10 countries will gather for Obninsk NEW 2026 International Forum (NEW - Nuclear Education Week). Thousands of students on 25 partner platforms will join the forum in online format. The event is held with the support of ROSATOM, the Government of Kaluga Region and National Research Nuclear University MEPhI. The main topic is the role of dream as a source of development: personal, professional and technological. Alexey Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM, Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Region, will make speeches before the audience. Welcoming speeches for the participants from Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of the Russian Government, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Sama Bilbao y León, President of the World Nuclear Association, are expected.The forum will become an international platform for dialogue and development of cooperation between the young generation of technological elite and engineering talents in the nuclear industry. The first part of the forum program will be devoted to the youth agenda: how the youth communities change the global nuclear industry, what joint projects may emerge due to international youth cooperation and what role Obninsk can play in establishment of the global community of young leaders in the nuclear industry. Meetings of Alexey Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM, with the new members of Impact Team 2050 International Youth Council and leaders of ROSATOM Student Community will also take place on the sidelines of the forum.Plenary and panel sessions will be held in the second part of the forum program. The following topics will be discussed at the main plenary session "Nuclear Power Engineering for the Future of the Humankind: Uniting Technologies, Knowledge and Partnership": how the balance between the global competition and international partnership in the nuclear industry is changing today, whether it is possible to maintain technological leadership and develop open international cooperation at the same time, and what competences become the key ones for young specialists under the conditions of global competition. Topical panel sessions of the forum - "Atom for Life - Nuclear Medicine", "Obninsk Tech - Present and Future of Nuclear Education", "Quantum Technologies - Profession of the Future" are devoted to the discussion of the following: how nuclear science is going well beyond the energy sector today and forming ecosystems for training of the new generation specialists, grounds for development of high-tech medicine, facilitating achievement of the sustainable development goals and improvement of the life quality for the public in all regions of the planet.Foreign and Russian leaders of the global nuclear industry, as well as honored guests will also meet and work with the young participants on the forum platforms, particularly: More unique events will also take place within the framework of the forum: the session devoted to development of the youth nuclear cooperation declaration where the view of the youth on implementation of its principles will be presented - a collection of stories "Live Principles", Forecast ID analytical session - an educational workshop as per the methodology of the Presidium of the President's Board on Science for young representatives of the nuclear and related industries aimed at training in strategic prediction.An educational marathon will take place within the framework of the forum. The first stage of the joint educational program of Rosatom Corporate Academy and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the newcomer countries, as well as Obninsk Tech Summer University and the international female camp "Invisible Force" will be held for 10 days, from June, 22 to July, 2 for young people from various countries having selected the nuclear and related industries for their career building.The International Youth Nuclear Forum Obninsk NEW is the leading international discussion platform on the key technologies, innovations and education in the global nuclear industry. It is dedicated to discussion of nuclear technologies for the future, including new materials and energy systems.The Obninsk Tech International Scientific and Educational Center for Nuclear and Related Technologies was established at the initiative of ROSATOM, MEPhI University (National Research Nuclear University MEPhI) and the Government of Kaluga Region. The idea to create the Center was supported by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation. The Center will become a mainstay in training of the personnel for large-scale nuclear power engineering projects, both in Russia and abroad. It is intended to form the technological elite of Russia and friendly countries by combining the efforts of higher education, leading scientific organizations, and industry enterprises. It is expected that successful implementation of the project will enable Russia to capture more than 20% of the global market for nuclear and related education by 2030.The Government of the Russian Federation and large Russian companies continue to expand the spectrum of solutions for unlocking the potential of students and young employees. ROSATOM and its enterprises take part in establishment of specialized departments in the Russian higher educational institutions, implementation of the scholarship support programs, large-scale educational projects, arrangement of practical and on-the-job training for students with subsequent employment assistance.Provision of qualified human resources for the Russian economy is the key to its modernization and sovereignty enhancement. The national project "Human Resources" was launched in 2025 in order to provide qualified employees for the economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/obninsk-plant-added-greatly-to-russias-global-leadership-in-nuclear-technology--expert-1119152746.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russias-rosatom-aims-to-begin-building-nuclear-power-plant-in-kazakhstan-within-decade---ceo-1124206244.html

russia

obninsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, rosatom, obninsk, international atomic energy agency (iaea), russian government