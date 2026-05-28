International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russias-rosatom-aims-to-begin-building-nuclear-power-plant-in-kazakhstan-within-decade---ceo-1124206244.html
Russia's Rosatom Aims to Begin Building Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan Within Decade - CEO
Russia's Rosatom Aims to Begin Building Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan Within Decade - CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will try to begin the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan within this decade, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
2026-05-28T16:00+0000
2026-05-28T16:00+0000
world
alexei likhachev
kazakhstan
russia
rosatom
nuclear power plant
nuclear power plants
nuclear power
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118796_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2137105053944703307d068c2a93ed0a.jpg
"We will try to do this within the current decade," Likhachev told reporters when asked about the timeline for pouring the first concrete for an nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on the construction of a nuclear power plant outlines the key areas of cooperation during the work, including maintenance and nuclear fuel supply, Rosatom said in a statement. The agreement on the fundamental principles and terms of cooperation for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was signed on Thursday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Astana. On June 14, 2025, Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency said that Rosatom would lead an international consortium to build the country's first nuclear power plant. The facility will consist of two power units equipped with Russian-made VVER-1200 reactors. Following a nationwide selection process, it was decided to name Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant Balkhash, after its location on the shore of Lake Balkhash.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/putin-lauds-kazakhstan-as-one-of-russias-premier-trade-allies-1124202544.html
kazakhstan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118796_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91a85cb60bca6dc06d1c6daeb8d6e98b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexei likhachev, kazakhstan, russia, rosatom, nuclear power plant, nuclear power plants, nuclear power
alexei likhachev, kazakhstan, russia, rosatom, nuclear power plant, nuclear power plants, nuclear power

Russia's Rosatom Aims to Begin Building Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan Within Decade - CEO

16:00 GMT 28.05.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankROSATOM corporation's stand on display at the exhibition Russia Looking Into the Future at the central exhibition hall Manege, Moscow
ROSATOM corporation's stand on display at the exhibition Russia Looking Into the Future at the central exhibition hall Manege, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will try to begin the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan within this decade, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"We will try to do this within the current decade," Likhachev told reporters when asked about the timeline for pouring the first concrete for an nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.
The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on the construction of a nuclear power plant outlines the key areas of cooperation during the work, including maintenance and nuclear fuel supply, Rosatom said in a statement.
The agreement on the fundamental principles and terms of cooperation for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was signed on Thursday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Astana.
On June 14, 2025, Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency said that Rosatom would lead an international consortium to build the country's first nuclear power plant. The facility will consist of two power units equipped with Russian-made VVER-1200 reactors. Following a nationwide selection process, it was decided to name Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant Balkhash, after its location on the shore of Lake Balkhash.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pose for a joint photo during their meeting at the Palace of Independence in Astana. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
World
Putin Lauds Kazakhstan as One of Russia's Premier Trade Allies
Yesterday, 08:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала