https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russias-rosatom-aims-to-begin-building-nuclear-power-plant-in-kazakhstan-within-decade---ceo-1124206244.html
Russia's Rosatom Aims to Begin Building Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan Within Decade - CEO
Russia's Rosatom Aims to Begin Building Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan Within Decade - CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will try to begin the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan within this decade, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
2026-05-28T16:00+0000
2026-05-28T16:00+0000
2026-05-28T16:00+0000
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"We will try to do this within the current decade," Likhachev told reporters when asked about the timeline for pouring the first concrete for an nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on the construction of a nuclear power plant outlines the key areas of cooperation during the work, including maintenance and nuclear fuel supply, Rosatom said in a statement. The agreement on the fundamental principles and terms of cooperation for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was signed on Thursday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Astana. On June 14, 2025, Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency said that Rosatom would lead an international consortium to build the country's first nuclear power plant. The facility will consist of two power units equipped with Russian-made VVER-1200 reactors. Following a nationwide selection process, it was decided to name Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant Balkhash, after its location on the shore of Lake Balkhash.
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alexei likhachev, kazakhstan, russia, rosatom, nuclear power plant, nuclear power plants, nuclear power
Russia's Rosatom Aims to Begin Building Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan Within Decade - CEO
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will try to begin the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan within this decade, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"We will try to do this within the current decade," Likhachev told reporters when asked about the timeline for pouring the first concrete for an nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.
The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on the construction of a nuclear power plant outlines the key areas of cooperation during the work, including maintenance and nuclear fuel supply, Rosatom said in a statement.
The agreement on the fundamental principles and terms of cooperation for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was signed on Thursday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Astana.
On June 14, 2025, Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency said that Rosatom
would lead an international consortium to build the country's first nuclear power plant. The facility will consist of two power units equipped with Russian-made VVER-1200 reactors. Following a nationwide selection process, it was decided to name Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant Balkhash, after its location on the shore of Lake Balkhash.