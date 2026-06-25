https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-and-pakistan-step-up-counter-terrorism-cooperation-1124359646.html
Russia and Pakistan Step Up Counter-Terrorism Cooperation
Russia and Pakistan Step Up Counter-Terrorism Cooperation
Sputnik International
The meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Working Group in Islamabad should be seen not as a one-off event, but as part of a longer trajectory, a military analyst said.
2026-06-25T15:01+0000
2026-06-25T15:01+0000
2026-06-25T15:01+0000
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The 12th meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Working Group on Countering International Terrorism was recently held in Islamabad. Sultan M. Hali, a military analyst and former Pakistani Air Force colonel, shared his views with Sputnik. This bilateral format fills a gap that multilateral platforms like the SCO and the UN cannot address — they are slow and constrained by bureaucracy.Pakistan values Russia's counter-terrorism experience from Syria and the North Caucasus, particularly in urban warfare, drone suppression, and counter-insurgency. Cooperation with Moscow also provides Pakistan with political cover within the SCO and the UN, reinforcing its image as a responsible stakeholder in regional security.Russia's expertise in surveillance, cyber defense, and counter-drone systems complements Pakistan's operational needs. In return, Pakistan offers decades of counter-insurgency experience, including counter-IED tactics, hostage rescue, and urban clearance operations.Its border management expertise — especially along the porous Afghan frontier — offers insights into infiltration patterns. Pakistan's deradicalization programs, such as the Sabaoon initiative in Swat, provide lessons beyond kinetic operations that could prove valuable for Russia in Central Asia.Retired Major General Saad Khattak, chairman of the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, agrees that close cooperation between the two countries will greatly benefit Pakistan — perhaps even more than Russia. He also emphasizes that Pakistan stands to gain significantly from Russian technology, as well as from deeper economic cooperation.
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pakistan, russia, military & intelligence
pakistan, russia, military & intelligence
Russia and Pakistan Step Up Counter-Terrorism Cooperation
The meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Working Group in Islamabad should be seen not as a one-off event, but as part of a longer trajectory, a military analyst said.
The 12th meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Working Group on Countering International Terrorism was recently held in Islamabad. Sultan M. Hali, a military analyst and former Pakistani Air Force colonel, shared his views with Sputnik.
This bilateral format fills a gap that multilateral platforms like the SCO and the UN cannot address — they are slow and constrained by bureaucracy.
Pakistan values Russia's counter-terrorism experience from Syria and the North Caucasus, particularly in urban warfare, drone suppression, and counter-insurgency. Cooperation with Moscow also provides Pakistan with political cover within the SCO and the UN, reinforcing its image as a responsible stakeholder in regional security.
Russia's expertise in surveillance, cyber defense, and counter-drone systems complements Pakistan's operational needs. In return, Pakistan offers decades of counter-insurgency experience, including counter-IED tactics, hostage rescue, and urban clearance operations.
Its border management expertise — especially along the porous Afghan frontier — offers insights into infiltration patterns. Pakistan's deradicalization programs, such as the Sabaoon initiative in Swat, provide lessons beyond kinetic operations that could prove valuable for Russia in Central Asia.
"This meeting should be seen not as a one-off event, but as part of a longer trajectory," Hali noted. He added that Russia is diversifying beyond its traditional partnerships with China and India, while Pakistan is broadening its security diplomacy beyond ties to the US, Saudi Arabia, and China.
Retired Major General Saad Khattak, chairman of the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, agrees that close cooperation between the two countries will greatly benefit Pakistan — perhaps even more than Russia. He also emphasizes that Pakistan stands to gain significantly from Russian technology, as well as from deeper economic cooperation.
"It will also enhance people-to-people contacts so important for bilateral relations," he added.