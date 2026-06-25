https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-hopes-for-concrete-moves-from-us-on-biolabs-it-funds-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1124359371.html

Russia Hopes for Concrete Moves From US on Biolabs It Funds in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Russia Hopes for Concrete Moves From US on Biolabs It Funds in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

"Russia hopes that the US will finally dare to disclose all the existing facts," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to a Sputnik correspondent's question.

2026-06-25T14:43+0000

2026-06-25T14:43+0000

2026-06-25T15:38+0000

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Russia is urging partners worldwide to strengthen national sovereignty over biological research — warning against situations where one state finances military‑related bioprograms on another's territory — Zakharova added.Earlier, former US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released evidence of US funding for biolabs in more than 30 countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/ukraines-biolabs-from-russian-conspiracy-theory-to-fact-acknowledged-by-us-intelligence-1124318040.html

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