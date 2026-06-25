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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-hopes-for-concrete-moves-from-us-on-biolabs-it-funds-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1124359371.html
Russia Hopes for Concrete Moves From US on Biolabs It Funds in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
Russia Hopes for Concrete Moves From US on Biolabs It Funds in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
"Russia hopes that the US will finally dare to disclose all the existing facts," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to a Sputnik correspondent's question.
2026-06-25T14:43+0000
2026-06-25T15:38+0000
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Russia is urging partners worldwide to strengthen national sovereignty over biological research — warning against situations where one state finances military‑related bioprograms on another's territory — Zakharova added.Earlier, former US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released evidence of US funding for biolabs in more than 30 countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/ukraines-biolabs-from-russian-conspiracy-theory-to-fact-acknowledged-by-us-intelligence-1124318040.html
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Russia hopes for concrete moves from US on biolabs it funds in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
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Russia hopes for concrete moves from US on biolabs it funds in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
2026-06-25T14:43+0000
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Russia Hopes for Concrete Moves From US on Biolabs It Funds in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

14:43 GMT 25.06.2026 (Updated: 15:38 GMT 25.06.2026)
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"Russia hopes that the US will finally dare to disclose all the existing facts," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to a Sputnik correspondent's question.
Russia is urging partners worldwide to strengthen national sovereignty over biological research — warning against situations where one state finances military‑related bioprograms on another's territory — Zakharova added.
Earlier, former US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released evidence of US funding for biolabs in more than 30 countries.
Ukraine’s biolabs: from ‘Russian conspiracy theory’ to fact acknowledged by US intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
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Ukraine’s Biolabs: From ‘Russian Conspiracy Theory’ to Fact Acknowledged by US Intelligence
16 June, 17:50 GMT
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