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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-vows-legal-fight-against-uks-tanker-seizure-to-bankroll-ukraine---kremlin-1124357677.html
Russia Vows Legal Fight Against UK’s Tanker Seizure to Bankroll Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Vows Legal Fight Against UK’s Tanker Seizure to Bankroll Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia intends to explore all avenues in pursuing legal recourse against Britain’s scheme to sell oil from the seized tanker Smyrtos, Kremlin spokesperson... 25.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-25T10:41+0000
2026-06-25T10:41+0000
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On June 14, the United Kingdom detained the Cameroon-flagged tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel. Britain claims the vessel is linked to Russia. The Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik that there were no Russian citizens on board the tanker. On Wednesday, citing sources, the Telegraph reported that London wants to sell 100,000 tonnes of oil from the seized Smyrtos tanker and use the funds to support Ukraine.Britain's plans for the seized Smyrtos tanker are an attempt to expropriate oil, the spokesman said.
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Russia Vows Legal Fight Against UK’s Tanker Seizure to Bankroll Ukraine - Kremlin

10:41 GMT 25.06.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaKremlin
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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Russia intends to explore all avenues in pursuing legal recourse against Britain’s scheme to sell oil from the seized tanker Smyrtos, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized.
On June 14, the United Kingdom detained the Cameroon-flagged tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel. Britain claims the vessel is linked to Russia. The Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik that there were no Russian citizens on board the tanker. On Wednesday, citing sources, the Telegraph reported that London wants to sell 100,000 tonnes of oil from the seized Smyrtos tanker and use the funds to support Ukraine.

"If there are legal avenues for response and judicial recourse, they will, of course, be pursued to the fullest extent—both against those making and implementing such decisions, as well as against those selling and purchasing this oil. No one should have any doubt about that," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Russia’s potential reaction should the UK proceed with its plans to sell oil from the tanker.

Britain's plans for the seized Smyrtos tanker are an attempt to expropriate oil, the spokesman said.
Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
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Kremlin Blasts France’s Seizure of Tanker as Bordering on Piracy
1 June, 09:43 GMT
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