https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-vows-legal-fight-against-uks-tanker-seizure-to-bankroll-ukraine---kremlin-1124357677.html

Russia Vows Legal Fight Against UK’s Tanker Seizure to Bankroll Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia Vows Legal Fight Against UK’s Tanker Seizure to Bankroll Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia intends to explore all avenues in pursuing legal recourse against Britain’s scheme to sell oil from the seized tanker Smyrtos, Kremlin spokesperson... 25.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-25T10:41+0000

2026-06-25T10:41+0000

2026-06-25T10:41+0000

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On June 14, the United Kingdom detained the Cameroon-flagged tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel. Britain claims the vessel is linked to Russia. The Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik that there were no Russian citizens on board the tanker. On Wednesday, citing sources, the Telegraph reported that London wants to sell 100,000 tonnes of oil from the seized Smyrtos tanker and use the funds to support Ukraine.Britain's plans for the seized Smyrtos tanker are an attempt to expropriate oil, the spokesman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/kremlin-says-considers-frances-actions-to-detain-tanker-tagor-illegal-bordering-piracy-1124235238.html

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