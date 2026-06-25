https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-waits-for-armenia-to-make-decision-on-participation-in-csto---envoy-to-organization-1124355946.html
Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy to Organization
Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy to Organization
Sputnik International
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is anticipating Armenia's final decision on whether to remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or pursue an alternative path, Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Viktor Vasilyev told Sputnik.
2026-06-25T07:43+0000
2026-06-25T07:43+0000
2026-06-25T07:56+0000
world
russia
armenia
collective security treaty organization (csto)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118956717_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_abffe2948449f6cf5f01624d4132f13c.jpg
"A choice needs to be made — do they stay in the organization or take an alternative path?" Vasilyev replied, when asked what actions Russia expects from Yerevan, emphasizing that Armenia must inform Russia.The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization was established in 1992 to provide international stability and peace for post-Soviet countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/armenias-return-to-csto-would-meet-republics-interests---russian-foreign-ministry-1124343146.html
russia
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118956717_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c449f35521f582aba04792a7d2a33e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, armenia, collective security treaty organization (csto)
russia, armenia, collective security treaty organization (csto)
Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy to Organization
07:43 GMT 25.06.2026 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 25.06.2026)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is anticipating Armenia's final decision on whether to remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or pursue an alternative path, Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Viktor Vasilyev told Sputnik.
"A choice needs to be made — do they stay in the organization or take an alternative path?" Vasilyev replied, when asked what actions Russia expects from Yerevan, emphasizing that Armenia must inform Russia.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization was established in 1992 to provide international stability and peace for post-Soviet countries.