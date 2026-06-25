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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-waits-for-armenia-to-make-decision-on-participation-in-csto---envoy-to-organization-1124355946.html
Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy  to Organization
Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy  to Organization
Sputnik International
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is anticipating Armenia's final decision on whether to remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or pursue an alternative path, Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Viktor Vasilyev told Sputnik.
2026-06-25T07:43+0000
2026-06-25T07:56+0000
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"A choice needs to be made — do they stay in the organization or take an alternative path?" Vasilyev replied, when asked what actions Russia expects from Yerevan, emphasizing that Armenia must inform Russia.The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization was established in 1992 to provide international stability and peace for post-Soviet countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/armenias-return-to-csto-would-meet-republics-interests---russian-foreign-ministry-1124343146.html
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Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy  to Organization

07:43 GMT 25.06.2026 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 25.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankCollective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills. File photo
Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
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ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is anticipating Armenia's final decision on whether to remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or pursue an alternative path, Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Viktor Vasilyev told Sputnik.
"A choice needs to be made — do they stay in the organization or take an alternative path?" Vasilyev replied, when asked what actions Russia expects from Yerevan, emphasizing that Armenia must inform Russia.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization was established in 1992 to provide international stability and peace for post-Soviet countries.
Meeting of the heads of executive bodies of the SCO, CSTO, CIS and EurAsEC - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
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Armenia's Return to CSTO Would Meet Republic's Interests - Russian Foreign Ministry
22 June, 13:42 GMT
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