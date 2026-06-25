https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russia-waits-for-armenia-to-make-decision-on-participation-in-csto---envoy-to-organization-1124355946.html

Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy to Organization

Russia Awaits Armenia’s Final CSTO Move on Continued Membership - Envoy to Organization

Sputnik International

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is anticipating Armenia's final decision on whether to remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or pursue an alternative path, Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Viktor Vasilyev told Sputnik.

2026-06-25T07:43+0000

2026-06-25T07:43+0000

2026-06-25T07:56+0000

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"A choice needs to be made — do they stay in the organization or take an alternative path?" Vasilyev replied, when asked what actions Russia expects from Yerevan, emphasizing that Armenia must inform Russia.The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization was established in 1992 to provide international stability and peace for post-Soviet countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/armenias-return-to-csto-would-meet-republics-interests---russian-foreign-ministry-1124343146.html

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