https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/armenias-return-to-csto-would-meet-republics-interests---russian-foreign-ministry-1124343146.html

Armenia's Return to CSTO Would Meet Republic's Interests - Russian Foreign Ministry

Armenia's Return to CSTO Would Meet Republic's Interests - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia is convinced that the resumption of Armenia's work in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) would meet the interests of the republic, and the organization remains the guarantor of regional stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2026-06-22T13:42+0000

2026-06-22T13:42+0000

2026-06-22T13:42+0000

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"We remain convinced that the resumption of full-fledged work in the CSTO would primarily meet the interests of Armenia itself. The organization remains an effective and, in fact, an uncontested mechanism for maintaining regional stability," Zakharova said. Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan want Armenia to decide between its membership in the EAEU and the EU as soon as possible, the spokeswoman added. When asked about Armenia's debts to the CSTO, Zakharova said that no forms of abstention from financing are provided for in the regulatory documents of the organization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/threats-in-eurasia-increasing-significantly-require-additional-efforts-from-csto---lavrov-1124014391.html

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armenia, russia, belarus, collective security treaty organization (csto), russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova