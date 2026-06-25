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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russias-fsb-says-prevented-terrorist-attack-in-courthouse-in-mariupol-1124356052.html
Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Courthouse in Mariupol
Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Courthouse in Mariupol
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in a courthouse in the city of Mariupol and detained a Russian citizen, who was acting on the orders of the Ukrainian special services.
2026-06-25T07:28+0000
2026-06-25T07:28+0000
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"The illegal activity of a Russian citizen who planned to commit a terrorist act on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been suppressed. It has been established that a resident of Mariupol established contact with a representative of the Ukrainian special services via the Telegram messenger, and acting on his instructions, seized an improvised explosive device from a previously prepared cache, which was supposed to activate in the administrative building of one of the district city courts," the FSB said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/fsb-busts-ukrainian-terrorist-cell-plotting-attacks-in-russian-regions-1124320346.html
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Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Courthouse in Mariupol

07:28 GMT 25.06.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev Russia's FSB special forces. File photo
 Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in a courthouse in the city of Mariupol and detained a Russian citizen, who was acting on the orders of the Ukrainian special services.
"The illegal activity of a Russian citizen who planned to commit a terrorist act on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been suppressed. It has been established that a resident of Mariupol established contact with a representative of the Ukrainian special services via the Telegram messenger, and acting on his instructions, seized an improvised explosive device from a previously prepared cache, which was supposed to activate in the administrative building of one of the district city courts," the FSB said in a statement.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
Russia
FSB Busts Ukrainian Terrorist Cell Plotting Attacks in Russian Regions
17 June, 07:27 GMT
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