https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russias-fsb-says-prevented-terrorist-attack-in-courthouse-in-mariupol-1124356052.html

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Courthouse in Mariupol

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Courthouse in Mariupol

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in a courthouse in the city of Mariupol and detained a Russian citizen, who was acting on the orders of the Ukrainian special services.

2026-06-25T07:28+0000

2026-06-25T07:28+0000

2026-06-25T07:28+0000

russia

russia

mariupol

russian federal security service (fsb)

ukraine

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"The illegal activity of a Russian citizen who planned to commit a terrorist act on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been suppressed. It has been established that a resident of Mariupol established contact with a representative of the Ukrainian special services via the Telegram messenger, and acting on his instructions, seized an improvised explosive device from a previously prepared cache, which was supposed to activate in the administrative building of one of the district city courts," the FSB said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/fsb-busts-ukrainian-terrorist-cell-plotting-attacks-in-russian-regions-1124320346.html

russia

mariupol

ukraine

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russia, mariupol, russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine