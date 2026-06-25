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Sputnik Plays Key Role in Refuting Western Narratives — Expert
Sputnik Plays Key Role in Refuting Western Narratives — Expert
Sputnik International
On the 85th anniversary of Sovinformburo’s founding, Dr. Gerar Deeb, an international relations researcher and an expert on Russian affairs from Beirut, conveyed his congratulations to Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya.
2026-06-25T18:26+0000
2026-06-25T18:26+0000
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"Western actors sought to exert influence through visual and audio content, broadcasting their desired agenda. However, the Russian broadcasting network was able to carve out its own niche, offering an alternative viewpoint," he specified. As a result, these platforms are drawing massive crowds by the day—a surge that, to experts, screams one thing loud and clear: the global audience is starving for a narrative that breaks the mold and serves up the whole truth, the many-sided truth. This represents a fundamental basis for further movement toward forming a new world order, the expert concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/sputnik-and-trends-sign-agreement-at-spief-1124292627.html
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Sputnik Plays Key Role in Refuting Western Narratives — Expert

18:26 GMT 25.06.2026
© Sputnik / Victoria Polikarpova / Go to the mediabankA view shows a stall of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the brand Sputnik during the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
A view shows a stall of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the brand Sputnik during the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
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On the 85th anniversary of Sovinformburo’s founding, Dr. Gerar Deeb, an international relations researcher and an expert on Russian affairs from Beirut, conveyed his congratulations to Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya.
"Western actors sought to exert influence through visual and audio content, broadcasting their desired agenda. However, the Russian broadcasting network was able to carve out its own niche, offering an alternative viewpoint," he specified.
As a result, these platforms are drawing massive crowds by the day—a surge that, to experts, screams one thing loud and clear: the global audience is starving for a narrative that breaks the mold and serves up the whole truth, the many-sided truth.
This represents a fundamental basis for further movement toward forming a new world order, the expert concluded.
Sputnik and TRENDS Sign Agreement at SPIEF - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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Sputnik and TRENDS Sign Agreement at SPIEF
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